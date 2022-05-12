Bridgewater track and field standouts Adalia Coleman and Aaron Moon earned top honors from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference this week.
Coleman was named the women’s outdoor track and field athlete of the meet after winning the 100 and 200 at the ODAC championship last week.
The sophomore’s 100-meter dash time is currently the fourth-fastest time in the country and her 200-meter dash mark ranks 12th in the nation.
As for Moon, he was named the ODAC men’s rookie of the year after earning first-team all-conference honors as part of the 4x400 relay team and also earned a second-team all-conference honor in the triple jump.
In other college sports this week:
BC Men Place Five On All-ODAC Team
Five members of the Bridgewater men’s lacrosse team were named to the All-ODAC team earlier this week with senior Chris Martel leading the way.
Martel was a second-team selection with a program-record 66 goals this season while fellow senior Conner McLean earned third-team honors.
Midfielder Hunter Becker, faceoff specialist Gabriel Alexander and Grayson Rech all earned spots on the third team as well for the Eagles.
Petersheim, Roberts Earn ODAC Honors
Bridgewater women’s lacrosse sophomores Kaity Petersheim and Lauren Roberts each earned a spot on the All-ODAC third team this week.
Roberts led the Eagles with 35 goals while Petersheim finished with 26.
Dukes Ranked No. 10 Entering Tournament
James Madison remained at No. 10 in the latest Inside Lacrosse Women/Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Division I poll ahead of beginning play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
Three Dukes, meanwhile, also received All-American accolades from USA Lacrosse Magazine with Mairead Durkin being named to the third team while Isabella Peterson and Molly Dougherty earned honorable mention.
Turner, Owens Named Second-Team All-CAA
James Madison’s Kate Owens and Kendall Turner were both named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association women’s golf second team Thursday.
Turner set a new single-season scoring record for the Dukes this season.
Koons Named CAA Player Of The Year
James Madison junior standout Holden Koons was named the CAA men’s tennis player of the year, the league announced earlier this week.
Koon is the first player in program history to take the top honor in the conference and joined teammate Youssef Sadek on the All-CAA team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.