Bridgewater freshman point guard Shod Smith is officially the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Year, the league announced.
The 5-foot-11 point guard from Washington, N.C. was electric for the Eagles this season, leading the league with 53 steals and ranking third with 124 total assists.
Smith averaged 14.9 points per game, which ranked 10th in the league this season.
He is the first BC player to earn the honor since Dimetri Chambers back in 2018.
Smith, along with teammate Alec Topper, earned a spot on the All-ODAC third team.
Topper, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, averaged 13.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game off the bench this season. He also shot an efficient 52.6 percent from the field.
Eastern Mennonite senior point guard Tim Jones, meanwhile, earned second-team honors after a stellar season in which he averaged 16.9 points per game.
Jones, the leader for a young Royals team, also averaged 6.1 assists per contest.
In other college sports:
Alsberry, Nettles Earn All-ODAC Honors
A pair of Bridgewater forwards in senior Erika Nettles and sophomore Jaden Alsberry, a Strasburg alum, have been named to the All-ODAC women’s basketball third team.
Nettles averaged 12.3 points per game this year along with seven rebounds while Alsberry led the ODAC with 9.8 boards per game and also averaged 11.3 points.
After a win over Ferrum Tuesday, the Eagles are set to take on second-seeded Randolph-Macon at 6 p.m. today in the ODAC tournament quarterfinals in Salem.
BC’s Tharp Earns National Recognition
Bridgewater senior Brett Tharp has been named as a relief pitcher to the D3Baseball.com National Team of the Week, the website announced Thursday.
Tharp, a right-handed utility player, pitched six inning across three appearances in four games last weekend for the Eagles and allowed no runs and just two hits.
Tharp has four saves in seven games for BC, which ranks tops in all of Division III.
Barnes Added to Eagles Coaching Staff
Bridgewater football coach Scott Lemn announced the addition of Jason Barnes, who previously coached wide receivers at Georgia Military College, to his coaching staff.
Prior to his time at GMC, Barnes trained athletes through the Beat The Todds Training program in Columbia, S.C. He also coached at Dutch Fork High School.
Barnes played collegiately at the University of South Carolina, where he finished his SEC career with 64 catches for 778 yards and two scores. He signed with the San Diego Chargers in the NFL for a brief stint in 2012 and also spent time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League from 2014-15.
With the Eagles, Barnes will serve as the wide receivers coach.
