Sophomore Lauren Bernett launched the first pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning over the center-field fence to give James Madison a thrilling 3-0 win over Colonial Athletic Association foe Hofstra in softball action at home on Sunday.
Alexis Bermudez racked up a season-high eight strikeouts in an impressive complete-game performance in the circle for the Dukes (16-18, 5-4 CAA).
Hallie Hall also had a two-run home for JMU while Jasmine Hall, Emily Phillips and Lily Romero had the only other hits of the game for the home team.
The win Sunday was a nice turnaround for the Dukes after a pair of disappointing one-run losses to the Pride on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park.
In a 4-3 loss in the first game, Alissa Humphrey struck out 11 in five inning of relief work while Phillips added a two-run homer at the plate early in the contest.
Then, in a 6-5 setback, Hannah Shifflett hit her 13th home run of the season.
Hofstra 011 000 0 — 2 5 0
James Madison 000 200 1 — 3 5 0
Apsel and Losco. Bermudez and Romero. W — Bermudez (5-5). L — Apsel (6-9). HR — HU: Losco, third inning, none on. JMU: H. Hall, fourth inning, one on. Bernett, seventh inning, none on.
In other college sports over the weekend:
Baseball
College of Charleston 7, James Madison 6: Fenwick Trimble went 3-for-5 with an RBI and Nick Zona was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, but James Madison fell to College of Charleston in CAA action on the road Sunday, marking a series sweep.
Jensen Lapoint and Trevon Dabney added a hit and an RBI apiece for the Dukes.
On Saturday, JMU (17-14, 4-5 CAA) fell in another tight contest, 10-9.
In that game, Chase DeLauter was 4-for-4 while Kyle Novak was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Travis Reifsnider was 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs.
James Madison 010 011 021 — 6 11 3
College of Charleston 100 023 001 — 7 10 4
Murphy, Entsminger, Vogatsky, Stewart and Lapoint, Schiavone. Campbell, Privette and Kirven. W — Privette (2-0). L — Vogatsky (2-3).
Guilford 7, Eastern Mennonite 6: Colin Smith’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth proved to be the game-winning hit as Guilford defeated Eastern Mennonite in a tight Old Dominion Athletic Conference contest at home on Saturday.
With the thrilling victory that afternoon, the Quakers managed to split a doubleheader with the Royals after falling 22-16 in a slugfest earlier in the day.
In the second contest, Jordan Jones was 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBIs while Natty Solomon was 2-for-5 with a solo home run in the setback.
Jaylon Lee and Logan Mason added two hits and an RBI apiece for EMU.
In the first game, the Royals pounded out 22 hits in the six-run victory.
Mason went 4-for-5 at the plate in that one while Lee had a homer and four RBIs and Solomon finished with two hits, including a home run himself, and two RBIs.
Brett Lindsay, Ray Tricarico, Robert Guenther and Ethan Spraker had two hits each for Eastern Mennonite in the much-needed conference victory.
Eastern Mennonite 011 000 130 — 6 13 3
Guilford 001 004 02x — 7 9 1
Sawyers, Riles, Abad, Barrett and Tricarico. Dodson, Wade, Clark and Smith. W — Clark (2-0). L — Barrett (1-5). HR — EMU: Solomon, second inning, none on.
Bridgewater 10, Roanoke 2: Turner Ashby alum Waring Garber pitched four innings, giving up one earned run on three hits and zero walks while striking out two and Tucker Hrasky and Brett Tharp combined to pitch five shutout innings of one-hit baseball in relief as Bridgewater completed a doubleheader sweep of ODAC opponent Roanoke with a convincing road victory on Saturday.
Kevin Navedo (Harrisonburg) was 4-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs for the Eagles (19-10, 6-5 ODAC) while Collin Reid was 3-for-5 with two homers and three RBI and Hunter Clever was 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs himself in the victory.
Earlier in the day, in a 5-2 win over the Maroons, Reid Long pitched seven innings of one-hit baseball, walking just one batter and striking out six for the win.
Tharp also tossed two innings of shutout baseball to finish out that victory.
At the plate for Bridgewater, Jacob Grabeel had a solo homer while Jarrett Biesecker had two hits and Reid finished 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs.
Bridgewater 010 103 302 — 10 14 2
Roanoke 010 100 000 — 2 4 3
Garber, Hrasky, Tharp and Sexton. Lingenfel, Bansek, Markus, Meeks, James, Rosenthal and Cocolis. W — Hrasky (2-0). L — Lingenfel (0-1). HR — BC: Reid, fourth inning, none on. Reid, ninth inning, one on.
Softball
Virginia Wesleyan 11, Eastern Mennonite 2: Former Broadway standout Grace Fravel had a two-run homer and Sierra Lantz (Broadway), Natalye Graham (Buffalo Gap) and Korenn Paige added one hit apiece, but Eastern Mennonite fell to Old Dominion Athletic Conference foe Virginia Wesleyan on the road Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Becca Boone had the lone hit for the Royals as they suffered a 10-1 loss to the defending ODAC regular-season champions from a year ago.
The rough weekend started for EMU with a pair of losses to Ferrum on Saturday.
In a 5-2 loss in the first game against the Panthers, Bri Allen (Fort Defiance) led the way with a single and an RBI and Kaitlyn Fletcher (Spotswood) had two RBIs.
Then, in a 15-8 loss in the doubleheader finale, Erin Keith was 3-for-3 with four RBIs while Allen, Fletcher and Emerson Adkins (Spotswood) had multiple hits.
Eastern Mennonite 002 00 — 2 4 4
Virginia Wesleyan 320 04 — 11 12 2
Graham and Bailey. Bible, Eskola and Myers. W — Bible (10-3). L — Graham (4-5). HR — EMU: Fravel, third inning, one on. VWU: Sinnett, second inning, two on.
Bridgewater 12, Ferrum 0: Brantley Swift pitched a complete-game shutout, giving up three hits and three walks while striking out two as Bridgewater salvaged a doubleheader split with Ferrum on Sunday at the Jopson Athletic Complex.
Sarah Wimer (Broadway) and Melody White each homered for the Eagles (19-13, 9-3 ODAC) while Brooklynn Fridley (Page County) was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Also chipping in for BC was Kaitlyn Tirona and Jazmyne Smith with two hits each.
In a 2-0 loss to the Panthers earlier on Sunday, Torie Shifflett (Turner Ashby) and Smith had the only hits while Emma Killion tossed a complete game in the circle.
On Saturday, the Eagles split a doubleheader at No. 6 Randolph Macon, falling 9-1 in the first contest before storming back and winning the second game 12-1.
In the loss, Wimer and Tirona had the only hits of the contest for Bridgewater.
In the win, however, eight Eagles recorded at least one hit with Tirona leading the way with three RBIs and Killion pitching another complete game in the victory.
Ferrum 000 00 — 0 3 3
Bridgewater 042 6x — 12 9 1
McCray, Swaney, Fincanon, Nelson and Sears. Swift and Wimer. W — Swift (4-1). L — McCray (6-4).
Men’s Lacrosse
Bridgewater 19, Guilford 10: Chris Martel scored seven goals and Connor McLean tied a team record with seven assists as Bridgewater had little trouble in a 19-10 win over ODAC foe Guilford on Saturday at the Jopson Athletic Complex.
Martel became the third player in program history to hit the 50-goal mark for a season and is primed to break Eric Husselbaugh’s single-season mark of 54 goals in a season, which was set in 2019. Martel currently has 53 goals for the year.
Korey Polo added three goals for the Eagles (8-5, 3-3 ODAC) while Trebor McClelland and Grant Nyland each finished with two goals apiece in the win.
Women’s Lacrosse
Lynchburg 16, Bridgewater 8: Kaity Petersheim posted a hat trick, but Bridgewater fell to ODAC opponent Lynchburg on the road on Saturday.
Allison Burris added a goal and two assists for the Eagles (4-7, 1-2 ODAC) while Brooke Hanson, Madeline Magill and Jenna Entsminger all scored a goal each.
Men’s Tennis
Delaware 4, James Madison 3: Holden Koons remained unbeaten in singles play, but James Madison fell to CAA foe Delaware on the road Saturday.
Youssef Sadek and Oscar Hernandez also got wins for the Dukes (13-5).
Women’s Tennis
James Madison 6, Elon 1: In Harrisonburg, Kylie Moulin, Daria Afanasyeva, Hope Moulin and Amanda Nord earned singles victories for James Madison, which had very little problems in a dominating victory over visiting Elon on Saturday.
The Dukes (9-10) also won a pair of doubles matches in the convincing victory.
Dukes Have Success In Miami
James Madison had a successful overall weekend at the Hurricane Alumni Invitational at the University of Miami with several athletes performing well.
Erica Moolman finished sixth in the women’s pole vault (3.77m) for the Dukes while Alex Kwasnik finished sixth in the women’s high jump with a leap of 5-05.75.
Shelby Staib also finished sixth in the javelin (147-06.00) for the JMU women while Bethany Biggi racked up 4,547 points to place sixth in the heptathlon. She finished second in the javelin (127-10.00), fifth in the high jump (5-03.00) and fourth in the 800 (2:25.81) to round out the strong day and move up the team record books.
The Dukes distance squad also participated in the Dalton Ebanks Invitational at George Mason Stadium on Saturday, where Maddy Hesler finished fourth in the 3000-meter steeplechase with an impressive time of 11:29.17 for the Dukes.
Broadway alum Jessica Cantrell record a personal-best in the 5000 (18:13.28).
