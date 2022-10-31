James Madison women's soccer redshirt junior Alexandra Blom was named the Sun Belt Conference Goalkeeper of the Year and was joined on the all-conference team by a trio of teammates, the league announced Monday.
Blom becomes the Dukes' first conference major award winner since 2018 after recording 59 saves this season.
Joining Blom on the all-conference first team was JMU redshirt junior defender Brittany Munson.
Redshirt sophomore midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden and freshman defender Soleil Flores made the second team.
The Dukes begin play in the SBC tournament Wednesday as the No. 4 seed at fifth-seeded Texas State.
In other college sports Monday:
Eagles Earn Top Seed In ODAC
Bridgewater College women's soccer is the No. 1 seed in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament.
The Eagles put together a 9-1 record in league play to earn the top seed and will host Shenandoah on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in the opening round. BC defeated the Hornets this past Wednesday at home in a 7-1 rout.
