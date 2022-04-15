Lauren Roberts set a program record for draw controls in a game as the Bridgewater knocked off Randolph at home in Old Dominion Athletic Conference women's lacrosse action on Friday afternoon.
Roberts’ 13 draw controls broke the previous record of nine, which was done twice in the past. The Frederick, Md., native leads the ODAC with 81 draw controls this season and ranks seventh in program history.
The Eagles also tied a program record for draw controls in a game with 22.
Bridgewater’s Madeline Magill and Kaity Peterson each scored three goals to lead the team in the win.
In other college sports:
Softball
James Madison’s losing streak extended to three games after falling in the series opener at the College of Charleston 4-1 on Friday afternoon.
The Dukes got on the board first after Hannah Shifflett stole home on a double steal in the fourth inning.
JMU was able to limit the Cougars to just three hits, but managed to plate four runners in the fifth inning, highlighted by back-to-back RBI singles.
The Dukes couldn’t get a base runner in the sixth to respond to the Cougars’ run, but Shifflett singled in the top of the seventh and Hallie Hall walked in the next at-bat. JMU couldn’t capitalize with the base runners, as Jasmine Hall struck out to end the game.
Kayla Boseman led the Dukes at the plate, recording two hits. Shifflett recorded one hit and a walk for JMU. Jasmine Hall led the Dukes in walks with a pair.
Alissa Humphrey pitched the complete game, logging six innings, allowing four runs on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
Men’s Tennis
JMU 5, Morgan State 2: Holden Koons returned to his hometown of York, Pa., and led the Dukes over Morgan State in a neutral site match.
Koons won both his matches, doubles and singles, as the Dukes (14-5) won their fourth match of their last five this season.
