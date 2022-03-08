A pair of runs in back-to-back innings led Bridgwater College over Mary Baldwin 4-0 Tuesday afternoon in non-conference baseball action at home.
The Eagles and Fighting Squirrels were scoreless until the fourth inning, as senior infielder Kevin Navedo sent a single to center field, driving in junior infielder Jeffery Snider. Snider reached on a single before stealing second and scoring on the base knock.
It didn’t take long for BC to extend its lead as junior first baseman Collin Reid drove Navedo in on a single to center field.
The Eagles were able to tack on two more runs in the next inning, using three hits and taking advantage of an error.
First it was senior outfielder Grabeel, who reached on an infield single and stole second. On the throw to second, the Fighting Squirrels were charged with an error, allowing Grabeel to advance to third.
The Gordonsville, Va., native scored on a Snider sacrifice fly in the next at-bat.
After Navedo walked, sophomore catcher Brandan Hartman singled to left field and reached second as Navedo was able to run from first to third on the base hit.
Junior outfielder Hunter Clever drove Navedo in from third on a single to right field, extending the Eagles’ lead to four.
Navedo finished 3-for-3 with two runs scored, an RBI, two doubles and a walk. Senior outfielder Jarret Biesecker went 2-for-4 with a double for BC.
Bridgewater’s pitching staff limited Mary Baldwin to just five hits in the contest.
Senior utility player Brett Tharp tossed an inning, recording a strikeout, while freshman right-handed pitcher Holdyn Ambrose went seven innings with four strikeouts.
Senior right-handed pitcher Robbie Stoss also pitched for the Eagles, logging one inning with one strikeout.
Mary Baldwin 000 000 000
Bridgewater 000 220 00x
Measell, Castrilli, Warren and Mayhew. Tharp, Ambrose, Stoss and Montgomery. W — Ambrose (3-0). L — Measell (1-2). HR — none.
In other college sports:
Men’s Lacrosse
Bridgewater 17, Wilkes 10: The Eagles (4-2) returned to the win column at home, outshooting Wilkes 61-30 on Tuesday afternoon.
Senior attack Connor McLean led the Eagles with three goals, while five Bridgwater players logged two goals each.
