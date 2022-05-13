After a historic sophomore season in which he set a program record for wins in a season, Bridgewater ace Reid Long was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball player of the year on Friday.
Long, who is tied for the national lead with 11 wins and holds a conference-leading ERA of 1.77, is the second Eagles player in program history to earn the top pitching honor and the first since 2012.
Joining Long on the All-ODAC first team was senior Brett Tharp, a utility player who is hitting .255 with 26 RBIs and 13 stolen bases and has also set a single-season program record with 11 saves on the mound.
Bridgewater infielder Jeffrey Snider, outfielder Hunter Clever and relief pitcher Tucker Hrasky all earned third-team All-ODAC honors.
Snider leads the Eagles with a .364 batting average and has 37 RBIs and 15 stolen bases while Clever hit .342 with 27 RBIs and also tossed 29.1 innings on the mound.
As for Hrasky, he's tossed 35 relief innings and posted a 3-1 record with 47 strikeouts, which ranks second on the team.
In other college sports:
Secord Wins Third ODAC Award
Turner Ashby alum Canon Secord was named the ODAC men's tennis player of the year for a third time Thursday.
Secord earned first-team All-ODAC honors at the No. 1 singles spot, along with the No. 1 doubles spot with teammate Matthew Leonard. Secord with 14-1 in singles matches this year and was 9-1 with Leonard in doubles.
Also earning All-ODAC honors for the Eagles were Matthew Gordon (Stuarts Draft) and Noah Hughes (Wilson Memorial), who earned second-team honors at No. 3 doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.