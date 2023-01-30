Bridgewater senior punter Garrett Graves and freshman linebacker Aaron Nice earned Player of the Year laurels to highlight a solid group of eight Eagles on the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) end-of-the-year football awards.
Graves, a native of Chester, added to his growing list of accolades after already earning first-team all-region and all-conference honors. He also claimed Touchdown Club of Richmond College Division Specialist of the Year. Graves was voted VaSID Special Teams Player of the Year and first-team all-state. This is his second straight time claiming first-team honors at the state level. Graves launched 46 punts in his senior campaign, with his average punt traveling nearly 43 yards, including a long of 70 yards against N.C. Wesleyan early in the season. He bombed an impressive 10 punts over 50 yards and pinned the opposing offenses inside the 20-yard line 22 times. He kicked into 16 fair catches compared to four balls for touchbacks. Graves ranked in the top 10 across all Division III in punting average and added his name across the Bridgewater record book for the position.
After his first season of collegiate football, Nice, the 2021-22 Daily News-Record Defensive Player of the Year during his time at Stuarts Draft High, was voted Defensive Rookie of the Year and landed on the second-team all-state list. Nice quickly made a name for himself as a part of the defense in 2022. He closed out the year by setting an ODAC record with 6.5 sacks against Guilford, which also set a Bridgewater single-game record for tackles for loss in a game. His 10.0 sacks placed him second in the conference, while his 12.0 TFL ranked him third in the league. Nice was the first Eagle to record double-digit sacks in a season in over 20 years, with Ryan Bailey being the only other member of the program to hit the mark (11.5 in 2000, 11.0 in 2002), and he finds himself among program career leaders in the category after only one season of play. Nice ended the season third on the team with 59 tackles, including 34 solo stops, and also forced one fumble, broke up a pass, and recorded a pair of quarterback hurries. He saw his name on the D3football.com Team of the Week once and also received ODAC Defensive Player of the Week honors once.
Joining Graves on the first team were sophomore kicker Jack Hendren, sophomore defensive lineman Tucker Harris, junior safety Aaron Moore, and freshman kick returner Brendan Robinson. In contrast, senior linebacker Shawn Harris and sophomore offensive lineman Glory Nseka accompanied Nice on the second team.
The ODAC swept the VaSID awards as Drew Campanale of Randolph-Macon won Offensive Player of the Year, Will Pickren of Hampden-Sydney claimed Defensive Player of the Year, Mason Cunningham of Hampden-Sydney received Offensive Rookie of the Year and Pedro Arruza of Randolph-Macon earned Coach of the Year.
This is the first time multiple players from Bridgewater have won an end-of-the-year award from the VaSID since Re'Shaun Meyers (Defensive Player of the Year) and Jay Scroggins (Offensive Player of the Year) in 2019.
In other college sports:
Women's Tennis
James Madison 6, Richmond 1: In Harrisonburg, James Madison dug deep in Sunday's matchup against Richmond, winning a trio of three-set singles matches for a 6-1 non-conference victory at the East Campus Courts.
The Dukes moved to 2-1 on the season, while the Spiders fell to 0-5 in 2023. It was JMU's eighth straight over UR.
JMU won all three doubles matches and five of six singles bouts, though three came by way of a comeback.
Kylie Moulin won the No. 1 singles match for the Dukes, while Ines Oliveira, Daniela Voloh, Daria Munteanu, and Reka Matko handled No. 3 through No. 6 in the win.
The doubles teams were Moulin and Oliveira at No. 1, Voloh and Munteanu at No. 2, and Matko and Daria Afanasyeva at No. 3. All three won in two sets.
Dukes Ranked No. 12 In Preseason Poll
James Madison lacrosse will begin the season at No. 12 in the nation, receiving that ranking in the ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Preseason Poll released Monday.
The No. 12 ranking in the coaches poll matches last season's preseason ranking and JMU's final 2022 ranking.
Monday's top-15 national mark follows a 14-5 record in the 2022 season and a seventh consecutive NCAA Championship appearance.
JMU's 2023 schedule features eight teams that were also ranked in the top 25: North Carolina (No. 1), Maryland (No. 2), Florida (No. 7), Rutgers (No. 8), Virginia (No. 13), Johns Hopkins (No. 20), Richmond (No. 22) and UConn (No. 24). Two more opponents in Ohio State and Temple received votes in Monday's poll.
The 2023 season will begin on Feb. 11, with JMU facing off against No. 1 North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
Harris Tapped As JMU Director Of Recruiting
James Madison head football coach Curt Cignetti has appointed Madi Harris as Director of Recruiting Operations with the football program.
Harris comes to Harrisonburg after spending the past year at UConn, where she held the same role in 2022.
Before UConn, Harris spent 2021 on the Virginia Tech staff as the assistant director of on-campus recruiting.
Harris also spent 2019 and 2020 as a recruiting assistant with the Hokies. She graduated from Tech in 2021 with a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing management from the Pamplin College of Business.
JMU Sets Date For Spring Game
The James Madison football program will host its 2023 Spring Game on April 22 at Bridgeforth Stadium.
The Spring Game kicks off at 1 p.m. Admission is free for all spectators. Gates open at noon, and parking and tailgating will be open at 9 a.m. in Lots F, P, and G, which are adjacent to the stadium.
In JMU's first season transitioning to the FBS and as a member of the Sun Belt Conference, it finished 8-3 overall and 6-2 in league play to finish tied atop the East Division.
Hayes Named To All-State Team
Mary Baldwin defender Katie Hayes was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) College Division All-State women's soccer second team.
Hayes anchored the Fighting Squirrels' back line that helped the team finish the season with seven shutouts.
Hayes was a first-team All-USA South selection, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.