James Madison football quarterback Todd Centeio was named the Virginia Sports Information Director (VaSID) Offensive Player of the Year, and teammate Kaelon Black, a running back, was selected as the state’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, the program announced on Tuesday.
Centeio became JMU's first VaSID Offensive Player of the Year since Bryan Schor won the award in 2016, and Black became the program's second straight Offensive Rookie of the Year.
A Colorado State transfer, Centeio was the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year and completed nearly 64% of his passes, throwing for 2,697 yards and 25 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He also rushed for 393 yards and seven scores.
The second-team All-Sun Belt quarterback led all league players with four weekly awards and finished the season ranking second in the FBS in yards per completion (14.9) and pass attempts (9.5), fourth in pass efficiency rating (169.0), seventh in point responsibility per game (19.4), 13th in total offense (306.3) and 24th in passing touchdowns (25). He was also on midseason watch lists for the Maxwell, Davey O'Brien, and Manning Awards.
Black, coming back from a season-ending injury a season ago, accrued 510 total yards and five touchdowns in JMU's first FBS season. He rushed for 333 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per rush. He also made 17 catches for 177 yards and two scores. Black was also named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll following JMU's win at App State, where he had a season-high 108 all-purpose yards and scored the game-winning touchdown.
Joining Centeio on the all-state first team were running back Percy Agyei-Obese, wide receiver Kris Thornton, offensive lineman Nick Kidwell, and defensive linemen James Carpenter and Isaac Ukwu while tight end Drew Painter, defensive lineman Jamare Edwards, linebacker Taurus Jones, safety Sam Kidd, and punter Sam Clark earned second-team honors.
Other major award winners included William & Mary linebacker John Pius (Defensive Player of the Year), Liberty return specialist Shedro Louis (Special Teams Player of the Year), William & Mary Head Coach Mike London (Coach of the Year), and W&M cornerback Jalen Jones (Defensive Rookie of the Year).
In other college sports:
Johnson, Coleman Earn Top ODAC Honors
Making it a local sweep, Eastern Mennonite senior Alijah Johnson is the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week for a third time, and Bridgewater junior standout sprinter Adalia Coleman is the Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week.
Johnson, a senior from Upper Marlboro, Md., continued his strong season at the SPIRE Midwest Collegiate Invitational in Geneva, Ohio, earning his third ODAC weekly honor of the year. Johnson challenged the ODAC record in the 200-meter dash as his third-place time of 0:21.85 is just 0.05 seconds off the benchmark set by Virginia Wesleyan's Randy Lott in 2014. Johnson's time tops the ODAC ranks and sits 10th in NCAA Division III. Johnson also took top billing in the ODAC table in the 400. He placed second in the event at 48.72 seconds.
Coleman, a junior from Warrenton, began her title defense of the Division III 60-meter dash crown this weekend at the Finn Pincus Invitational hosted by Roanoke College. Coleman ran three of the fastest 60-dash heats in the country, resetting the year's top ODAC mark twice. She won her prelims heat at 6.80 and did the same in the semifinals a 7.71. She was the only Division III runner to qualify for the finals, and she went on to finish second at 6.80. Not only is that the best time in the ODAC this year, but it ranks second-best in the country. Coleman also
