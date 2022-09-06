James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio and wide receiver Kris Thornton were named to the Pro Football Network Week 1 College Football Team of the Week, the network announced on Sunday.
The Dukes are coming off a 44-7 win over Middle Tennessee State, outgaining the Blue Devils 548-119 in their FBS debut.
In his debut with the Dukes, Centeio — a Colorado State transfer — finished 21-of-33 passing for 287 yards and six touchdowns.
His passing touchdowns matched a JMU single-game record and he also was one of eight FBS quarterbacks who was named a Manning award Star of the Week, the Sugar Bowl announced.
Thornton was the primary recipient of Centeio’s throws, finishing with 11 receptions for 145 yards and a trio of touchdowns. He was also selected as the DC Touchdown Club Metro College Football Player of the Week, the organization announced on Tuesday.
In other college sports:
Women’s Volleyball
Bridgewater 3, Hollins 0: In Nininger Gym, Rachael Meyers slapped down a team-high 10 kills and had seven blocks for Bridgewater in a 25-17, 25-16, 25-8 sweep of Hollins to open up Old Dominion Athletic Conference action on Tuesday.
Kylie Robinson finished with six kills, eight digs and a pair of blocks for the Eagles (3-1, 1-0 ODAC) while Ashley Rutherford dished out 14 assists and Grace Hayes added 12 assists as well.
Also chipping in for BC was Faith Depew with seven digs and a trio of aces while Sarah Kerns led the team with three blocks.
College Men
Duquesne 2, James Madison 0: Drew Slack had three saves in goal, but a pair of first-half goals were too much for James Madison to overcome in a non-conference loss at Duquesne.
The Dukes (1-3) were held scoreless for the third straight game.
Hines, Moore Earn Weekly Honors
Bridgewater College sophomore defensive back Noah Hines was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week after a big game in a 29-14 win over Gettysburg.
Hines, a Garner N.C. native, tallied six total tackles in the win.
The sophomore recovered a fumble in the third quarter for the Eagles and also had an interception in the end zone late.
Fellow BC defensive back Aaron Moore, meanwhile, was named to the D3football.com National Team of the Week on Tuesday.
Moore finished with six tackles, a sack and an interception that was returned 44 years for a score to ice the victory for BC.
Zavolta Added To BC Softball Staff
Bridgewater College softball head coach Megan Pleskovic announced Jess Zavolta as the team’s newest assistant Tuesday.
Zavolta previously served as an assistant softball coach at her alma mater, Allegheny College, in Meadville, Pa. and also spent a season as the assistant field hockey coach for the school as well.
During her time as a player at Allegheny, Zavolta was a three-year team captain and earned first-team all-conference honors once.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.