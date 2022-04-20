CJ Czerwinski pitched six innings, giving up one run one four hits and a walk while striking out four as James Madison bounced back from a two-game skid with a 3-2 non-conference baseball win over George Mason in Fairfax on Wednesday.
Eli Ottinger tossed the next two frames for the Dukes (20-17) giving up one hit and a walk while striking out two while Lliam Grubbs earned his second save.
At the plate for JMU, Carson Bell hit a solo homer — his seventh of the season — while Kyle Novak and Nick Zona each finished with a hit and an RBI apiece.
James Madison 000 020 010 — 3 7 2
George Mason 010 000 001 — 2 6 0
Czerwinski, Ottinger, Grubbs and Schiavone. Peterson, O’Hara, Mracna, Grant and Dykstra. W — Czerwinski (1-0). L — Peterson (1-1). SV — Grubbs (2). HR — JMU: Bell, eighth inning, none on.
In other college sports Wednesday:
Baseball
Shenandoah 5, Bridgewater 1: Hunter Clever pitched 6.1 innings, giving up just one earned run on eight hits and a walk while striking out three and also added two hits, but Bridgewater gave up four runs in the ninth inning and ultimately fell to No. 24 Shenandoah in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action at home.
Jacob Grabeel added two hits in the loss for the Eagles (21-13, 8-7 ODAC).
Shenandoah 100 000 004 — 5 14 1
Bridgewater 000 000 001 — 1 7 1
Pastel, Dean and Wood, Moon. Clever, Tharp and Hartman. W — Pastel (6-0). L — Clever (1-2). SV — Dean (3).
Men’s Lacrosse
Washington and Lee 18, Bridgewater 11: Sam Homick had a hat trick, but Bridgewater suffered an ODAC loss to Washington and Lee at home.
Connor McLean and Colby Smith had two goals apiece for the Eagles (10-6, 5-4), who had a three-game winning streak snapped. McLean also had three assists.
Women’s Lacrosse
Randolph 16, Eastern Mennonite 3: In Harrisonburg, Eastern Mennonite remained winless with a lopsided ODAC loss at the hands of Randolph.
KC Argueta-Rivas, Amber Bonds and Courtney Crawford all finished with one goal apiece for the Royals (0-12, 0-8 ODAC) while Grace Hughes had an assist.
Virginia Wesleyan 11, Bridgewater 10: Jenna Entsminger and Kaity Petersheim each had a hat trick, but Bridgewater suffered a road loss to Virginia Wesleyan.
Aunnie Hacker dished out two assists for the Eagles (10-6, 5-4 ODAC) in the conference loss while four other players finished with one goal apiece.
