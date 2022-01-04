After a lengthy tenure as a standout player for the Bridgewater College women’s soccer team, Sydney Davis is returning to the program this season as a member of the coaching staff.
Davis played for the Eagles in 2021 and holds the program’s career record for wins (38) and shutouts (25). Last season, she was a first-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference selection.
The 2021 VaSID Defensive Player of the Year was a key part of the team’s first ODAC title.
“We are excited to have Syd join our coaching staff,” Bridgewater coach Mike Van Horn wrote in a statement. “We are looking forward to her passing on her knowledge she gained as a player to help our current and future players have productive and successful college careers.”
In other college sports Tuesday:
BC Women Announce Schedule Changes
The Bridgewater women’s basketball team’s game against Roanoke, scheduled for tonight at 5 p.m. in Nininger Hall, has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns inside the Maroons program.
As a result, the BC men will now host Shenandoah tonight at 7 p.m. instead of at 5 p.m.
The Bridgewater women also announced they will now take on Washington and Lee at home on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. That change comes as a result of the Generals previously being unable to play.
Dukes Sign Pair Of International Standouts
James Madison women’s tennis announced the signing of Reka Matko and Darkla Munteanu to National Letters of Intent and the two will join the program for the 2022-23 season.
Both signees have played for their respective country’s national team and bring international experience to the Dukes. Matko, who is from Debrecen, Hungary, has won four Tennis Europe doubles championships and a 2019 singles title at the Hungarian Championship. As for Munteanu, who comes from Iasi, Romania, she finished third at the 2019 Romanian National Championship.
"We are thrilled for these two young ladies to be joining our JMU women's tennis family," Dukes coach Shelley Jaudon said. "This is an exciting time as we transition to the Sun Belt Conference, and they will be key contributors in helping us make that move at the highest level. Most importantly, they each possess the character and integrity that is representative of our program. Their level of international playing experience is going to be a great addition, too."
