James Madison volleyball’s Sophie Davis and Miëtte Veldman have been named Southeast AVCA All-Region Honorable Mentions, the organization announced on Tuesday.
It is the third time Davis has earned an AVCA Regional Honor and Veldman’s second.
JMU has earned a spot in the awards 12 times, starting with Lindsay Collingwood (1999).
Davis finished this past season as the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year after hitting .407 with 1.37 blocks per set, ranking 13th and 21st in the nation respectively.
As for Veldman, she was a first-team all-conference selection and led JMU in kills and points this season, tallying 10 double-doubles on the year and averaging 4.07 kills per set.
The Dukes finished 24-5 and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.
In other college sports:
JMU DC Earns National Honor
James Madison football defensive coordinator Bryant Haines was named to the 2022 AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute, the association announced on Monday.
Finishing up his fourth year as the Dukes’ linebackers coach and his first as the defensive coordinator, his unit ranked as one of the best in the Football Bowl Subdivision this year.
The Dukes are second nationally in rushing defense (79.5), first-down defense (13.82) and tackles for loss per game (8.7). They are lso third in sacks per contest (3.45), fifth in both third-down defense (28.4%) and fumble recoveries (13), eighth in total defense (289.5) and 10th in takeaways (24). JMU ranks 29th in scoring defense, allowing 20.9 points per game.
Haines was one of two Sun Belt Conference coaches honored in 2022, as he was joined by Coastal Carolina's Cody Ladutko and Old Dominion's Kevin Smith.
Lehman Named Diver Of The Week
James Madison junior Lexi Lehman was named the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association Diver of the Week after pacing the swimming and diving team in a win over Richmond.
Lehman notched her second NCAA Zone qualifying score on the 3-meter board of the season, winning the event against Richmond with a score of 285.83. She then scored a 243.23 on the 1-meter board later that day to take home a second-place finish. Both scores were the Orefield, Pa. native's second-highest score for each respected board.
Clegg Earns All-Region Spot
James Madison men’s soccer redshirt senior Tyler Clegg earned a spot on the All-Southeast Region Third Team, as announced by United Soccer Coaches on Tuesday afternoon.
The defender had five goals and an assist this past season and helped anchor a Dukes backline that posted seven shutouts, including two in the SBC tournament at year’s end.
Trio Of Eagles Named All-Region
Bridgewater College punter Garrett Graves was named to the 2022 D3football.com Region 3 first team on Wednesday afternoon while two other teammates were honored as well.
BC kicker Jack Hendren and defensive back Aaron Moore both earned second-team spots.
Graves ranked among the national leaders with a punt average of 42.9 yards while Hendren drilled nine field goals and made 40 of his extra-point attempts throughout the fall.
Moore, meanwhile, led the Eagles with 78 tackles and three interceptions this season.
BC Men’s Schedule Released
The Bridgewater College men’s lacrosse officially revealed its 2023 schedule Tuesday.
The Eagles kick off the season Feb. 26 with a trio of non-conference games in Georgia before hosting Marian on March 5 at 4 p.m. in their first home game of the season.
BC will close out non-conference play on March 29 against Mary Washington at home, but will actually begin Old Dominion Athletic Conference play prior to that on March 18.
The Eagles’ final home game is April 26 at 7 p.m. at Randolph-Macon and the conference tournament is set to begin May 2 with the title match being played on May 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.