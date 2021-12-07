James Madison junior middle blocker Sophia Davis was named to the East Coast All-Region team by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Tuesday.
Davis earned all-region honors for the second time in her career after leading the Dukes with 107 blocks this season and also racking up 253 kills while hitting at a remarkable .370 rate.
JMU sophomore Miëtte Veldman, meanwhile, earned honorable-mention honors by the AVCA.
Veldman was previously named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year and led the Dukes with 303 kills.
In other college sports Tuesday:
EMU’s Johnson Earns Top ODAC Honors
Eastern Mennonite senior Alijah Johnson was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Indoor Track Athlete of the Week on Tuesday after a pair of impressive runs to open the season.
At the Bast-Cregger Invitational at Roanoke College on Saturday, Johnson won the 300-meter dash with a time of 35.64 seconds and also finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.46 seconds.
That 200-meter time ranks top among all ODAC runners and is sixth in all of Division III.
