Miëtte Veldman and Sophie Davis each earned preseason All-Sun Belt Conference honors and James Madison volleyball was tied for first in the Sun Belt East Division preseason poll, the conference announced on Tuesday.
The Dukes tied with Coastal Carolina, receiving six first-place votes. Those two teams will face off against each other inside Godwin Hall on Oct. 20 and 21.
Veldman, last year's Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, led JMU in kills, kills per set, points and points per set while also scooping up 170 digs a year ago.
Davis, a senior middle blocker, earned first-team All-CAA honors in 2021, leading the Dukes with 107 total blocks while also racking up 253 kills throughout the year.
JMU opens it season on Aug. 26, hosting Albany in the first game of the JMU Invitational and will host Robert Morris and Kent State on Saturday.
In other college sports:
Turkish Named To JMU Staff
Evan Turkish is the new James Madison women's basketball director of player development and recruiting for the 2022-23 season, according to school officials.
Turkish joins the Dukes following a year as an assistant at Nicholls State.
"My wife and I are so excited to be a part of the JMU community," Turkish said in a release issued by the school. "Virginia has always been a second home to me, and I am thrilled to be able to work for [Dukes head] coach [Sean] O'Regan."
Shearer Returns As Assistant
James Madison women's lacrosse coach Shelley Klaes has officially announced the return of Colleen Shearer as an assistant coach for the upcoming season.
Shearer will begin her second stint with the Dukes, previously serving as a volunteer assistant in 2018 when the team went 22-1 and won the national championship.
Last season, she was an assistant at Virginia and helped guide the Cavaliers ti the second round of the NCAA Tournament. That was also her second stint with U.Va, where she previously served as associated head coach from 1997-2016.
"I am so excited to be coaching again at James Madison University," Shearer said. "I want to thank Coach Shelley Klaes for this incredible opportunity and am ready to help in any way to bring another championship to the Dukes."
