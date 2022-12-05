James Madison baseball coach Marlin Ikenberry revealed the team’s 2023 schedule Monday.
The 56-game slate will see the Dukes play 27 home games at Veterans Memorial Park and face off against eight teams that played in last season’s NCAA tournament.
"We are very excited to play in the Sun Belt Conference this season," Ikenberry said. "Our non-conference schedule is very challenging and will prepare us for league play."
JMU will open up its season at Florida State for a second straight year on Feb. 17-19 and will travel for one other non-conference series at USC Upstate on March 10-12.
During a 10-game homestand from late February to early March, the Dukes host Cornell (Feb. 24-28) and UMass Lowell (March 3-5) for three-game sets, while playing George Mason (Feb.21), George Washington (Feb. 28), VMI (March 7) and VCU (March 8).
In addition to VCU and VMI, the Dukes will take on in-state foes Radford (away March 21, home April 12) and ACC champion Virginia Tech (away April 25, home May 16), while also returning the trip to George Washington on March 28. The three additional road midweeks will be at Richmond on April 4, at Maryland on April 19 and at Virginia on May 3.
JMU will open up SBC conference play March 17-19 against Coastal Carolina at home.
The Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship will be in Montgomery, Ala. on May 23-28.
In other college sports:
JMU Swim Team Takes Down Richmond
There was a plethora of individual medal finishes for the James Madison women’s swimming and diving team in a 197-111 victory over Richmond on Saturday at Savage Natatorium.
The Dukes won 13 total events in the victory, including sweeps of both boards and three relays. With the in-state victory, JMU improved to 4-2 this season in dual meets.
The team of Lauren Aylmer, Suzanne Earnshaw, Madison Cottrell and Jamie Cornwell took home the gold in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:46.08 while in the 400 medley relay, a time of 3:56.42 secured a win for Aylmer, Devan Taylor, Sarah Gaudet and Cornwell.
Jordyn Schnell, Emily Drakopoulos, Abby Zindler and Alaina Park, meanwhile, used an impressive time of 1:37.22 in the 200 free relay to secure the relay sweep for the Dukes.
In the diving events, Lexi Lehman won the 3-meter board with an NCAA Zone qualifying score of 285.83 while teammates Lindsey Hammar, Maddie O’Mera and Maddie Yager followed behind her in the No. 2, 3 and 4 spots to cap a dominating showing by JMU.
In the 1-meter board, Yager took home gold with a score of 246.38 and was followed behind by five of her teammates in Lehman, Felicity Ryan, Hammar, O'Mera and Abi White.
Cottrell took home two individual wins, swimming a time of 2:22.98 in the 200 breast and a 57.82 in the 100 fly while while Angela Ritchie (2:06.61), Abby Maguire (2:11.48) and Rachel McCoy (2:11.59) swept the 200 fly and Alex Volk (23.73) took home the 50 free win.
Grace Bousum won the 500 free with a time of 5:07.77, while Jess Pryne finished second (5:10.23) and had a win in the 1000 free with a time of 10:31.34. Schnell swam a time of 1:54.65 to win the 200 free. In the 200 individual medley, Park won with a time of 2:12.59.
