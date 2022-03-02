The hot streak continued for Chase DeLauter and the James Madison offense as the Dukes won at Richmond 9-2 on Wednesday to bring the JMU winning streak to six games.
DeLauter went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and a homer, and also drew a pair of walks for JMU, which used a six-run seventh inning to bust open the game on the road. Kyle Novak and Mason Dunaway also went deep for the Dukes (6-3).
Sean Culkin pitched just a third of an inning in relief for JMU, but picked up the win. Starter Ryan Murphy threw five innings, striking out three while allowing just one earned run on four hits.
In other local action Wednesday:
Baseball
Bridgewater 12, Whittier 7: Jeffrey Snider went 3-for-6 with a home run and a double while driving in four runs to lead Bridgewater to victory. Jarett Biesecker also had three hits with a double as the Eagles took down Whittier 12-7 in California.
Starter James Swart got the win on the hill for Bridgewater, scattering four hits in five shutout innings.
Men's Lacrosse
Bridgewater 23, Chatham 5: Chris Martel and Hunter Becker got it done on both ends of the field as Bridgewater took it to Chatham 23-5 at home.
Becker finished with three goals and three assists for the Eagles offensively while also scooping three ground balls and causing a pair of Chatham turnovers.
Martel finished with a team-high seven points, including six goals. He also collected seven ground balls and forced four turnovers. Robbie Noyes picked up the win in goal for the Eagles, stopping nine shots and allowing just two goals before going to the bench at halftime.
Women's Lacrosse
Wilson 15, Eastern Mennonite 6: Sage Lague and Kayla McHugh each scored four goals to lead Wilson past Eastern Mennonite 15-6.
Amber Bonds recorded a hat trick for the Royals in the losing effort while teammate Courtney Crawford added a pair of goals.
Cristal Narciso finished with nine saves for the Royals.
