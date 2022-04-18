James Madison freshman Ryan Dooley was named the Colonial Athletic Association's baseball rookie of the week, the league announced Monday.
Dooley, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound infielder from Reston, hit the first two home runs of his JMU career in a series win over Northeastern over the weekend.
It was the first series win over the Huskies for the Dukes since 2016.
Dooley batted .455 with a double, two homers and four RBIs last week. Against Northeastern, he went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in a win Friday and then went 3-for-4 with two homers in another victory on Saturday.
The three-hit game was the first of Dooley's career and he also became the fifth JMU player to hit two homers in a game this season. He's the only CAA rookie to do so.
In other college sports:
Dukes Stay At No. 11
James Madison lacrosse remained at No. 11 for the third straight week in the ILWomen/ILWLCA Division I poll, the organization announced on Monday.
The Dukes defeated Liberty and William & Mary by a combined 43-12 margin last week and broke 20 goals in back-to-back games for the first time since 2021.
Isabella Peterson scored seven more goals last week for JMU while Katie Checkosky dished out eight assists and now sits at 97 for her career total.
