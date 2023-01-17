James Madison women’s soccer head coach Joshua Walters, Sr. announced the additions of a freshman and two transfers to the team as it prepares for its Sun Belt Conference debut.
Shea Collins joins the squad from La Salle, while Brooke Potter comes from Wake Forest. Mia Tuka is enrolling in school a semester early as a freshman out of the high school ranks.
"We are excited to welcome three amazing young women to our JMU soccer family," said Walters. "Mia, Brooke and Shea come from various backgrounds and experiences which will add to our overall culture and play. The timing of coming this spring is fantastic as they get to learn who we are, what we value and how we make the game."
In other college sports:
MBU Runner Ranked Nationally
Mary Baldwin sophomore Christopher Kirksey is ranked No. 21 in Division III and second in the South-Southeast Region in the men’s 400-meter dash, the program announced Monday.
Kirksey recorded a time of 49.73 in the event last week in the VMI Invitational in Lexington.
