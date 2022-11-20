Sophie Davis had her first double-double of the season with 20 kills and 10 blocks as James Madison defeated Troy 22-25, 25-22, 26-24, 18-25, 15-12 in the Sun Belt Conference volleyball semifinals on Saturday at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Ala.
With the victory, the Dukes advanced to the SBC championship Sunday against Texas State.
Miëtte Veldman added 13 kills for JMU (23-4) while Cameryn Jones finished with five blocks.
Hannah Roberts, Madilyn O’Toole, Julia McNeley, Davis and Veldman all had two aces apiece.
Roberts, meanwhile, led the Dukes with a career-best 36 assists in the five-set victory.
On Friday, JMU earned a 25-17, 25-19, 25-20 quarterfinals sweep of Georgia Southern.
In that victory, Veldman led the Dukes with 12 kills while Davis added 10 and five blocks.
In other college sports over the weekend:
Men’s Basketball
Gettysburg 60, Eastern Mennonite 56: Eastern Mennonite blew an eight-point halftime lead in a non-conference road loss at the hands of Gettysburg on Saturday.
Landon Swingler led the Royals (1-2) with 14 points and six rebounds while Eastern Mennonite School product Aviwe Mahlong finished with 14 points and four boards.
Also chipping in for EMU was Mark Burkholder with seven points, six rebounds and four assists while Julien Hagerman finished with seven points and five boards of his own.
Eastern Mennonite 32 24 — 56
Gettysburg 24 36 — 60
EASTERN MENNONITE (56) — Brown 2 0-0 5, Mahlong 5 1-2 14, Swingler 6 0-0 14, Burkholder 2 3-4 7, Pacheco 2 0-0 5, McCord 1 0-0 2, Hagerman 3 0-0 7, Watlington 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 4-6 56.
GETTYSBURG (60) — Joseph 1 0-0 2, Abakar 3 1-2 7, Williams 3 1-2 8, Stafford 6 4-4 16, Schaller 2 1-3 6, Scott 0 0-0 0, Pernetti 1 0-0 2, Briscoe 0 0-0 0, Baggi 6 1-1 16, Farrell 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 8-12 60.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 8 (Mahlong 3, Swingler 2, Brown, Pacheco, Hagerman), Gettysburg 6 (Baggi 3, Williams, Schaller, Farrell).
Penn State-Harrisburg 75, Bridgewater 63: Aaron Oates tallied 15 points and eight rebounds, but Bridgewater fell to Penn State-Harrisburg on the road Saturday.
Alec Topper had nine points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (2-2) in the non-conference loss while Landon Hawes was the only other BC player in double figures with 11 points.
Bridgewater point Shod Smith had six points, nine assists and four rebounds while Connor Ballou hit a pair of 3s for six points and Maleek Richardson and Cooper Hawk had four each.
Bridgewater 31 32 — 63
Penn State-Harrisburg 37 38 — 75
BRIDGEWATER (63) — Ward 1 0-0 3, Vetter 0 0-0 0, Ballou 2 0-0 6, Smith 3 0-1 6, Hawes 4 0-0 11, Ayala 1 0-0 3, Oates 6 3-4 15, Topper 4 0-1 9, Pack 0 0-0 0, Caswell 1 0-2 2, Caswell 1 0-2 2, Dunlap 0 0-0 0, Hearn 0 0-0 0, Hawk 2 0-0 4, Richardson 1 2-2 4. Totals 25 5-10 63.
PENN STATE-HARRISBURG (75) — Robinson 2 0-0 5, Haynes 8 2-4 22, Scott 3 2-2 9, Douglas 1 2-2 5, Curry 6 0-0 13, Eggleston 5 0-2 12, Maxwell 0 0-0 0, Leiba 2 2-2 6, Holland 1 0-0 3, Ferreira 0 0-0 0, Petrovich 0 0-0 0, Bobeck 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 8-12 75.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 8 (Hawes 3, Ballou 2, Ward, Ayala, Topper), Penn State-Harrisburg 11 (Haynes 4, Eggleston 2, Robinson, Scott, Douglas, Curry, Holland).
