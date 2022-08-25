Home games against North Carolina and Liberty highlight the non-conference schedule released by James Madison’s women’s basketball team on Thursday.
The Dukes open the season at home against Maine on Nov. 7, part of a doubleheader at the Atlantic Union Bank Center with the JMU men’s team playing host to Valley Forge. JMU will also host new Division I program Queens on Nov. 13. North Carolina visits Harrisonburg on Nov. 20, the same night the Dukes’ men’s team plays the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.
Liberty comes to JMU three nights later and Maryland Eastern Shore also plays in Harrisonburg on Dec. 4. The rest of the non-conference slate is away from home before the Dukes open their debut Sun Belt Conference season on Dec. 29 at home against Coastal Carolina.
JMU will play four road games against in-state competition. The Dukes play Longwood on Nov. 17, travel to VCU on Dec. 1 then visit William & Mary on Dec. 11 and Hampton on Dec. 17.
The Dukes will also take part in a tournament at St. Josephs Dec. 20-21, facing the Hawks and Eastern Michigan.
In other college sports Wednesday:
Women's Soccer
James Madison 1, Charlotte 0: James Madison went on the road and held an opponent scoreless for the third straight game to start the season in a shutout victory over Charlotte.
Amanda Attanasi had the lone goal for the Dukes (2-0-1) off an assist from Hannah Young while Haley Stoup was big in goal with a trio of saves on the evening.
