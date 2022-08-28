Led by standout Miëtte Veldman, the James Madison volleyball team completed a weekend sweep at the JMU Invitational on Saturday with a 25-14, 25-11, 25-10 sweep of Robert Morris and a thrilling 25-20, 31-29, 20-25, 23-25, 15-4 win over Kent State to finish the opening set of matches with a perfect 3-0 record.
Veldman was named the invitational's Most Valuable Player for her efforts while teammate Caroline Dozier was also named to the All-Tournament Team.
In the first win over the Colonials, Veldman totaled 15 kills and nine digs while Sophie Davis had 10 kills, five aces and five digs in the convincing victory.
Also coming up big in that win was Dozier with 29 assists while Jaydyn Clemmer, a former Rockbridge County standout, had a team-high 10 digs of her own.
Later, in the five-set victory over the Golden Flashes, Veldman slapped down 22 kills and also had eight digs while Dozier had 38 assists and scooped up 10 digs.
Clemmer led the way, once again, with 16 digs in that win while Madilyn O'Toole had 15 digs of her own. Danielle Nathan added nine kills in the win for JMU (3-0).
In other college sports over the weekend:
Women's Soccer
James Madison 2, La Salle 0: Amanda Attanasi and Lidi Nduka each scored a goal as James Madison remained unbeaten with a non-conference shutout road victory over La Salle at McCarthy Stadium in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sunday.
Oddly enough, it was Attanasi and Nduka also assisting each other on the scores while goalkeeper Alexandra Blom posted another shutout with eight saves.
Men's Soccer
NJIT 1, James Madison 0: Asembo Augo had the lone goal as New Jersey Institute of Technology earned a shocking non-conference upset of James Madison at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg on Sunday.
"We are very disappointed today and the effort levels were not up to the standards of JMU men's soccer," Dukes coach Paul Zazenski said.
Augo's game-winning goal was the only shot JMU (1-1-0) allowed.
Field Hockey
James Madison 6, Bucknell 2: In Harrisonburg, James Madison used a fast-paced offensive attack to surge past Bucknell in non-conference action Saturday.
Diede Remijnse scored twice to lead five Dukes in the scoring column with Tori Carawan, Sarah Beers, Cassidy Strittmatter and Alice Roeper also scoring.
Roeper and Kara McClure finished with three assists apiece to lead JMU (3-0) while Brandelynn Heinbaugh registered three second-half saves in goal.
