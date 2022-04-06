Chase DeLauter had his first career multi-home run game and totaled up six RBIs as James Madison cruised past Virginia Military Institute 12-2 in non-conference baseball action at Gray-Minor Stadium in Lexington on Wednesday.
CJ Czerwinski started and lasted 2.2 innings with three strikeouts for the Dukes (17-11), who have won nine of their last 12, while Todd Mozoki tossed two in relief.
DeLauter finished 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two runs scored while Travis Reifsnider went 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs as well.
Fort Defiance alum Ryan Cook pitched the final frame for the Dukes in the win.
James Madison 202 314 000 — 12 9 0
Virginia Military 002 000 000 — 2 7 1
Czerwinski, Culkin, Piccolino, Mozoki, Smith, Leikus, Cook and Reifsnider, Schiavone. Plummer, Wright, Light, Hawley, Duval, LaRou, Thompson and Garrett. W — Mozoki (1-0). L — Plummer (1-2). HR — DeLauter, first inning one on. DeLauter, third inning, none on. Reifsnider, sixth inning, two on.
In other college sports Wednesday:
Baseball
Washington and Lee 10, Bridgewater 5: In Lexington, Collin Reid went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Brett Tharp added two hits of his own, but Bridgewater suffered an Old Dominion Athletic Conference loss to Washington and Lee.
The Eagles (17-10, 4-5 ODAC) also got two hits and an RBI from Jarrett Biesecker while Jeffrey Snider added a hit and an RBI and Timothy Hopson also had an RBI.
Bridgewater 200 210 000 — 5 10 2
Washington and Lee 020 220 310 — 10 9 2
Swart, Hrasky, Rogers, Griffin, Tharp and Hartman. Cope, Belbot, Hughes, Blair and Charneco. W — Hughes. L — Rogers. HR — WLU: Wickman, fifth inning one on.
Shenandoah 12, Eastern Mennonite 11: Eastern Mennonite pounded out 12 hits and put together one of its best performances in weeks, but ultimately came up short in a tough ODAC loss to nationally-ranked Shenandoah at home.
Logan Mason was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Royals (8-17, 4-8 ODAC) while Natty Solomon was 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs, Ray Tricarico was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Brett Lindsay was 2-for-4 with two more RBIs.
Blake Sargent had a double for EMU while Ethan Spraker added an RBI single.
Alec Riles also tossed three innings in relief for the Royals, giving up one run on a hit and a walk. Brendon Barrett tossed the final 3.2 innings and gave up just one run on two hits and a walk while picking up three strikeouts for Eastern Mennonite.
Shenandoah 351 002 001 — 12 15 3
Eastern Mennonite 200 016 002 — 11 12 5
Pastel, Faivre, Dean and Moon. Riddick, Riles, Jennings, Barrett and Tricarico. W — Pastel (4-0). L — Riddick (0-3). SV — Dean (3). HR — SU: Madagan, second inning, none on. Lisa, second inning, two on. Clawson, second inning, none on. EMU: Solomon, ninth inning, one on.
Softball
Virginia 7, James Madison 1: Hannah Shifflett and Hallie Hall had two hits apiece, but James Madison suffered a non-conference loss at Virginia.
Lauren Bernett’s sac fly provided the only run of the game for the Dukes (15-16).
Leah Boggs was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Cavaliers (22-16) while Sarah Coon had a three-run homer and Katie Goldberg finished with two RBIS of her own.
James Madison 000 100 0 — 1 7 3
Virginia 400 300 x — 7 7 0
Humphrey, Bermudez and Bernett. Rayle,Wooten, Harris and Boggs. W — Wooten (2-0). L — Humphrey (8-9). HR — UVa: Coon, fourth inning, two on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.