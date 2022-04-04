The James Madison women’s lacrosse team climbed up to No. 11 in the weekly ILWomen/IWLA Division I poll, the organizations announced on Monday.
It is the highest ranking of the season for the Dukes, who have moved up 10 spots alone in the past three weeks and are currently on a five-game winning streak.
Redshirt sophomore Isabella Peterson continued her scorching scoring pace last week, scoring a program-record eight goals and 10 total points in a win over Hofstra while redshirt junior Rachel Matey set a career-high with 11 draw controls in the win.
JMU will return home to Sentara Park to take on Elon on Saturday at 1 p.m.
In other college sports Monday:
JMU-Elon Tennis Moved Up
The men’s tennis match between James Madison and Elon, scheduled for today at 2:30 p.m. at Hillside Courts in Harrisonburg, has been moved up to a 1 p.m. start.
The Dukes have impressed with a 12-4 record this season and are 8-0 at home.
Bridgewater Baseball Postponed
Bridgewater baseball announced that its Old Dominion Athletic Conference contest against Washington and Lee will now be played on Wednesday in Lexington at 6 p.m.
The Eagles (17-9, 4-4 ODAC) and Generals were scheduled to square off today.
EMU Baseball Cancels Home Game
Eastern Mennonite announced its non-conference baseball game against Christopher Newport, scheduled for today in Harrisonburg, has officially been canceled.
The Royals will now welcome nationally-ranked Shenandoah to town Wednesday.
