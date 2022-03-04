James Madison used a six-point day from Isabella Peterson and a dominant defensive performance to top Ohio State inside the famed Ohio Stadium, 15-4, Friday afternoon in women’s lacrosse action in Columbus, Ohio.
Peterson finished with five goals for the Dukes while Brittany Bill added a hat trick as JMU built a 9-1 halftime lead with Molly Dougherty in goal. Behind the JMU defense, led by Mairead Durkin who grabbed five ground balls and caused two Buckeye turnovers, Dougherty finished with nine saves in 48 minutes of action.
The Dukes improved to 3-2 with their third consecutive victory and return to action Wednesday at Penn State.
In other college sports Friday:
Softball
Notre Dame 5, James Madison 2: The Dukes took a lead into the sixth before the No. 23 Fighting Irish erupted for four runs in the bottom half of the inning to secure the victory in the first game of the Liberty tournament in Lynchburg, Va.
Hannah Shifflett hit a two-run home run for JMU in the third inning to put the Dukes on top. Abby Sweet crossed the plate on a wild pitch for Notre Dame in the fifth to cut the JMU lead in half.
Then it was the Irish bats that got going. Quinn Biggio hit a pinch-hit double to drive in a pair of runs before Jane Kronenberger followed her up with a home run.
JMU fell to 3-6 while Notre Dame improved to 13-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.