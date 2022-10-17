Eveline Zwager and Diede Remijnse scored one goal apiece and the James Madison defense was stout as the Dukes snapped a two-game losing streak with a 2-0 shutout of No. 12 Wake Forest in college field hockey action in Harrisonburg on Sunday.
Kara McClure added an assist for JMU (8-5) while Brandelynn Heinbaugh had a save.
It was Heinbaugh’s second solo shutout of the season and the fifth of her career.
With the assist, McClure is now four shy of cracking the top 10 in program history.
The win also marked the Dukes’ first over the Demon Deacons since 2002.
"I'm really proud of the team today,” JMU head coach Christy Morgan said. “It was senior day and there was a lot of emotion that we directed in the right place, and that's on the field. We played high-energy hockey, good-skill hockey, and finishing hockey. Our goalkeeper and defense had a shutout, so I'm really proud. Everybody stepped up.”
In other college sports Sunday:
Dukes Place Eighth At Wolfpack Intercollegiate
The James Madison men’s golf team finished eighth at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate, capping a strong overall weekend at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, N.C.
As a team, the Dukes carded an even-par 288 on Sunday to earn eighth out of 14 teams.
Freshman Owen Kose led JMU, finishing with a weekend score of 73-71-70 to tie for 12th while senior Nick Schlickenrieder shot 73-70-77 to finish in a tie for 24th.
JMU’s Daniel Cheng, a sophomore, shot a 68 to propel him into a tie for 33rd at 222.
Furious Comeback Leads Eagles To Win
After three runner-up finishes this fall, the Bridgewater College women’s golf team came storming back for its first victory of the season Sunday at the Cardinal Fall Classic.
Playing in Hagerstown, Md., the Eagles were led by senior Savannah Scott (80) and sophomore Sophia Martone (81) and rallied to defeat host Catholic by four strokes.
Bridgewater finished the fall season with a cumulative head-to-head record of 25-3.
“This was a really sweet victory," BC head coach John Rogers said. "And probably the biggest comeback I've seen in my ten years of college coaching. After a tough first round on a course they had never seen, the ladies got focused and came up with a plan for shooting a much better score. I'm pleased for them to earn such a satisfying win."
