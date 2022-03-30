Isabella Peterson continued her scoring spree with a five-goal performance as No. 12 James Madison pulled away in the second half for a 14-8 victory over Towson in the Colonial Athletic Association women’s lacrosse opener for both teams on Wednesday afternoon in front of a solid crowd at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg.
Katelyn Morgan added three goals and three assists for the Dukes (7-4, 1-0 CAA).
JMU, which has now won four in a row after three straight victories over ranked opponents entering Wednesday, outscored the Tigers 6-2 in the second half.
Kacey Knobloch had two goals and an assist for the Dukes while Taylor Marchetti added two goals of her own and Tai Jankowski added a goal and an assist.
Lilly Boswell had the only other goal in the contest for James Madison in the win.
In goal, Molly Dougherty finished with six saves to preserve the home victory.
In other college sports:
Softball
James Madison 9, George Mason 0: Hannah Shifflett tied former star Kate Gordon’s record for home runs (three) and total bases (12) as she connected on three long balls in James Madison’s shutout five-inning win over George Mason to complete a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park.
Shifflett, a Monticello graduate, finished 3-for-3 with six RBIs in the victory.
Lauren Bernett added a three-run homer for the Dukes (14-13), who have won six in a row and eight of their last nine, while Isabelle Fishman finished with two hits.
In the circle for JMU, Meredith Wells pitched a complete-game two-hitter.
Coincidentally, the Dukes won the first game against the Patriots 9-0, too.
In that win, Bernett was 2-for-3 while Emily Phillips had a triple and three RBIs.
Alissa Humphrey pitched a complete game, giving up two hits with 11 strikeouts.
George Mason 000 00 — 0 2 1
James Madison 430 2x — 9 8 1
Van Pelt, Cooper and Vozick. Wells and Bernett. W — Wells (3-1). L — Van Pelt (3-6). HR — JMU: Shifflett, first inning, none on. Bernett, first inning, two on. Shifflett, second inning, two on. Shifflett, fourth inning, one on.
