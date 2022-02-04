Holden Koons and William Karpinski won their respective singles matches as James Madison won a 5-2 non-conference battle over Georgetown in men’s tennis action in Harrisonburg on Friday.
Koons and Karpinski won the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches, respectively, for the Dukes (2-0).
Also earning singles wins for JMU was Edson Sanchez at No. 5 and Mathieu Josserand at No. 6.
Koons and Youssef Sadek won No. 1 doubles for the Dukes while William Karpinski and Oscar Hernandez brought home a victory at No. 2. JMU has defeated the Hoyas four straight times.
In other college sports Friday:
JMU Volleyball Adds Defensive Specialist
James Madison volleyball announced the signing of Louisville, Ky. native Julia McNeley on Friday.
McNeley was a second-team all-state selection, among other honors, during her senior year at Sacred Heart Academy and helped the team finish 33-10 and reach the state semifinals.
The defensive specialist will enroll at JMU this fall and join a talented backline for the 2022 season.
EMU Women’s Game vs. Hollins Postponed
Eastern Mennonite women’s basketball game against Hollins, scheduled for today, is postponed.
The contest, which was set for 4:30 p.m. inside Yoder Arena, does not have a makeup date yet.
