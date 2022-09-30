Lidia Nduka scored in the fourth minute of the game and it was all the offense that James Madison would need as it went on to defeat Appalachian State in Sun Belt Conference women’s soccer action at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg on Friday.
The Dukes (7-2-3, 2-0-1) recorded their ninth shutout of the season in the victory.
This is also the first time since 2007 that JMU has opened conference play with four consecutive wins and it is the most shutouts in a season for the program since 2015.
Alexandra Blom and Rachel Bump combined for the shutout in goal for the Dukes.
In other college sports Friday:
Volleyball
James Madison 3, Texas State 2: Miëtte Veldman slapped down 25 kills and added nine digs and three blocks as James Madison earned a thrilling 26-24, 19-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11 victory over Sun Belt Conference foe Texas State on the road.
Danielle Nathan and Sophie Davis added 16 kills apiece for the Dukes (9-3, 3-0 SBC), who have won five in a row, while Caroline Dozier dished out 54 assists in the win.
Rockbridge County alum Jaydyn Clemmer added 14 digs for JMU while Julia McNeley finished with 13 and Madilyn O’Toole also impressed with nine digs of her own.
Bridgewater 3, Averett 1: Faith DePew slapped down 14 kills, scooped up six digs and had a pair of aces as Bridgewater remained unbeaten in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play with a 23-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22 victory over Averett on the road.
Sophia Stites led the Eagles (11-6, 5-0 ODAC), who have now won three in a row, with 20 digs while Grace Hayes had a big-time game with 44 assists and 14 digs of her own.
Rachael Meyers added 10 digs and five blocks for Bridgewater while Spotswood alum Gabby Atwell had one of her best games with eight kills, three blocks and two digs.
Also chipping in for BC was Lisa O’Grady, who finished with eight kills and three blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.