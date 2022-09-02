Miëtte Veldman slapped down seven kills and Caroline Dozier Dished out 23 assists, but James Madison volleyball suffered its second straight loss in a 25-13, 25-13, 25-16 sweep at the hands of non-conference foe Yale in Tallahassee, Fla. on Friday.
Rockbridge County alum Jaydyn Clemmer finished with a team-high 14 digs for the Dukes (3-2) while Annie Smith had five kills.
Dozier also impressed with seven digs while Danielle Nathan, Elizabeth Helmich and Sophie Davis had three kills each.
In other college sports Friday:
Field Hockey
Old Dominion 6, James Madison 1: Sophomore Cassidy Strittmatter scored the lone goal as James Madison suffered a loss to Old Dominion at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex in Norfolk.
Chiara van Eek, another sophomore started in goal for the Dukes (2-1) and tallied three saves on seven shots faced in 30 minutes.
"Some great lessons came out of today's game," JMU head coach Christy Morgan said. "Our goal is to get the lessons and move on. No time to worry about a bad game. As an independent being all alone with no conference, every game matters so we need to control what we can control. Now our focus is to lock in our defense and give fewer opportunities to our next opponent and create more opportunities for JMU. We will move forward.”
