Hannah Hennessy’s solo homer provided the only run of game as James Madison suffered a 10-1 non-conference loss to Duke in softball action at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg on Tuesday to complete a doubleheader sweep.
Hannah Shifflett and Reed Butler had the only other hits for the Dukes (16-20).
Earlier on Tuesday, JMU struggled even more in a 24-2 five-inning rout.
In that contest, Shifflett had a solo homer and Hennessy had an RBI single.
Duke 610 003 — 10 8 1
James Madison 000 010 — 1 3 0
St. George and Torres. Humphrey and Bernett. W — St. George (17-2). L — Humphrey (8-12). HR — D: Foreman, first inning, two on. Davidson, first inning, two on. Jackson, sixth inning one on. JMU: Hennessy, fifth inning, none on.
In other college sports Tuesday:
Women’s Lacrosse
Roanoke 19, Bridgewater 4: Kaity Petersheim, Madeline Magill, Jenna Entsminger and Annika Benson all scored one goal apiece, but Bridgewater suffered a loss to Old Dominion Athletic Conference foe Roanoke at home.
Rachael Robinson finished with 17 saves for the Eagles (4-9, 1-3 ODAC).
Three Eagles Earn ODAC Honors
Bridgewater’s Kennedy Fauntleroy, Peter Fulton and Kacee Hooker each earned honors as top track and field athletes from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Fauntleroy, a sophomore, was named the conference’s men’s track athlete of the week after winning the 100 and 200 at the WildCat Invitational on Saturday.
As for Fulton, he was named the ODAC men’s field athlete of the week after breaking a pair of program records in the discus and hammer at the competition.
Hooker, a senior, was named the ODAC women’s track athlete of the week after bringing home gold in the 200 and finishing as runner-up in 100 on Saturday.
HHS Alum Miller Earns CAA Award
Hannah Miller, a 2020 Harrisonburg alum and current junior at Elon, was officially named the Colonial Athletic Association’s women’s track athlete of the week.
Miller ran the second-fastest time in program history in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Duke Invitational with a blistering time of 10:26.00.
That time ranks as the top in CAA by over 25 seconds this season and is also ranked 26th overall in the NCAA East Region and 41st in the country.
