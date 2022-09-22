Within minutes of each other, James Madison newcomers Evan Southern and Kevin Larsson scored the first goals of their JMU careers as the Dukes defeated Georgetown in men’s soccer action at Sentara Park on Tuesday.
Freshman Sebastian Conlon recorded his second shutout of the season and had six saves for the Dukes (3-4) in the impressive non-district victory.
It was the first time since 1989 that JMU earned a win over the Hoyas.
In other college sports:
Men’s Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 1, Shenandoah 1: Ford DeVault scored a goal off an Ethan McGee assist as Eastern Mennonite battled to a draw with Shenandoah in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference match Wednesday.
Goalkeeper Andrew Arledge was big as he finished with seven saves for the Royals (1-4-2, 0-0-1 ODAC) in the conference match in Harrisonburg.
Washington and Lee 5, Bridgewater 0: On Wednesday in Lexington, Bridgewater opened ODAC play with a 5-0 loss to Washington and Lee.
Charles Schweinefuss had nine saves for the Eagles (4-2-2, 0-1-0 ODAC).
Women’s Soccer
James Madison 1, Old Dominion 0: James Madison made a big-time statement with a shutout of preseason conference favorite Old Dominion in Sun Belt Conference action at Sentara Park on Thursday.
Alexandra Blom posted two saves in goal for the Dukes (6-2-2, 2-0 SBC).
The lone goal for JMU came from Amanda Attanasi off a Suwaibatu Mohammed assist. The Dukes posted their seventh shutout of the year.
Women’s Volleyball
Washington and Lee 3, Eastern Mennonite 1: In Harrisonburg on Tuesday, Washington and Lee earned a hard-fought 21-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-23 win over ODAC opponent Eastern Mennonite in Yoder Arena.
Lizzy Kirkton led the Royals (3-6, 0-2 ODAC) with 19 kills and 10 digs while Paris Hutchinson (Wilson Memorial) added 18 kills and nine digs.
Also chipping in for EMU was Manuela Marin with 14 digs while Megan Miller was key in orchestrating the offense with 46 assists on the night.
Bridgewater 3, Ferrum 0: Grace Hayes dished out 21 assists as Bridgewater remained perfect in ODAC play with a 25-22, 25-9, 25-12 sweep of Ferrum inside Nininger Hall on Wednesday.
Lisa O’Grady led the Eagles (8-5, 3-0 ODAC) with 10 kills while Faith Depew had eight and Kylie Robinson finished with six as well.
Robinson also had seven digs for BC while Depew finished with five.
Field Hockey
Eastern Mennonite 3, Goucher 2: Morgan Leslie scored just seconds before the end of regulation to give Eastern Mennonite a thrilling non-conference victory over Goucher at home on Wednesday.
Brandy Troutman and Juliana Ghally also scored for the Royals (5-1).
Zwager Earns National Award
James Madison forward Eveline Zwager has officially been named the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Offensive Player of the Week.
Zweger had the game-winning goal for the Dukes in a win over William & Mary last week and also scored the winner in a victory over Liberty.
For her career, Zwager now boasts eight game-winning goals.
