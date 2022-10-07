Senior Lidia Nduka, redshirt junior Suwaibatu Mohammed and sophomore Amanda Attanasi all scored as James Madison moved into sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt Conference with a 3-1 road win over Texas State in late-night Sun Belt Conference women’s soccer action in San Marcos, Texas on Thursday.
Lexi Vanderlinden became the 14th Duke in program history to record three assists in a match, assisting on all three of the team’s scores in the impressive conference victory.
Alexandra Blom finished with five saves in goal for JMU (8-2-3, 4-0-1 SBC) and helped reset the program record for consecutive minutes without allowing a goal at 475:31.
The Dukes extended their unbeaten streak to five matches with the victory and will face off against defending SBC champion South Alabama on Sunday at 12 p.m. at home.
“This team is so resilient and tough. We had a flight canceled and scrambled to get to San Marcos, but this team didn't let that take away from their performance,” JMU head coach Joshua Walters Sr. said. “Great to see three quality goals from three different forwards tonight along with some fantastic saves. So proud of the girls and staff.”
In other college sports:
Lewis Added To EMU Staff
Eastern Mennonite first-year athletic director Carrie Bert recently announced the addition of Alex Lewis as an assistant coach for the men’s basketball team.
Lewis joins the Royals after most recently serving as an assistant at Bryant & Stratton College in Hampton. Prior to that, he was the head coach for the Combine Academy Regional Basketball Team and was an assistant at Christopher Newport in 2019-20.
Lewis was a two-year player for Old Dominion Athletic Conference opponent Lynchburg from 2012-2014 and graduated in 2016 with a degree in sports management.
"I am really happy to have Coach Lewis join our coaching staff," EMU head coach Melvin Felix said. "His work ethic and experience coaching and recruiting will help us continue to move in the right direction. Alex will be involved in all levels of the program and I have no doubt that he will do a great job.”
