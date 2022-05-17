Ryan Dooley’s two-run shot in the fourth inning was the only offense James Madison got in a 12-2 loss to non-conference opponent Maryland in college baseball action in College Park, Md. on Tuesday.
Mason Dunaway had the only other hit in the game for the Dukes (26-24).
James Madison 000 200 000 — 2 5 1
Maryland 102 215 010 — 12 12 2
Czerwinski, Entsminger, Kleinfelter, Stewart, Grubbs, Culkin, Poppiti, Mozoki and LaPoint. Johnson, Cunningham, Ott, Stellpfplug and Shliger. W — Johnson. L — Czerwinski. HR — JMU: Dooley, fourth inning, one on. UMD: Alleyne, third inning, none on. Lorusso, third inning, none on. Costes, fourth inning, one on. Lorusso, fifth inning, none on. Petrutz, sixth inning, none on.
In other college sports Tuesday:
Four Dukes Earn All-CAA Honors
Four James Madison women’s tennis players were named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association team after a challenging dual season.
Senior Michelle Los Arcos and redshirt juniors Kylie Moulin, Daria Afanasyeva and Daniela Voloh all earned all-conference honors.
Moulin, who led the team in wins, was a second-team All-CAA singles selection while Afanasyeva earned a third-team singles honor.
Voloh and Los Arcos, meanwhile, were a third-team doubles pick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.