Making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017, James Madison volleyball’s special season came to an end with a 25-20, 25-10, 25-15 sweep at the hands of No. 18 Brigham Young in the first round of the tourney at the Petersen Event Center on Friday.
Bre Reid led the Dukes with 11 kills while Miëtte Veldman totaled seven kills and seven digs.
Also contributing for JMU (24-5) was Sophie Davis with six kills and two blocks while Jaydyn Clemmer, a Rockbridge County alum, had a team-high 12 digs and Madilyn O’Toole had 10.
Caroline Dozier, meanwhile, impressed with a team-best 23 assists for the Dukes.
The loss marked the end of JMU’s best season since 1999 as the program went 15-1 in its first season in the Sun Belt Conference, winning the regular-season and tournamen
In other college sports:
Women’s Basketball
Bridgewater 94, Averett 59: Five different Bridgewater players reached double digits in a rout of Old Dominion Athletic Conference foe Averett in Danville on Saturday.
Reagan Maynard got things started with a 3-pointer and that was a sign of things to come.
The Eagles (6-1, 2-0 ODAC) jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, extending the lead to as many as 20 by the end of the frame and cruising from there.
India Dailey had an impressive game for Bridgewater with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals while Maynard finished with 14 points, including a trio of 3s.
Riley Corcoran added 11 points for the Eagles while Strasburg alum Jaden Alsberry added 10 points and Erika Nettles finished with eight points, five boards and four assists.
Also chipping in for BC was Spotswood graduate Abby Branner, who finished 5-of-6 shooting for 11 points while former Harrisonburg standout Jay Garcia had six points and six boards.
The Eagles shot 58 percent from the field and scored 94 points for the first time since Jan. 9, 2018, when they picked up a 99-92 victory over Washington and Lee at home.
Bridgewater 27 28 18 21 — 94
Averett 11 15 16 17 — 59
BRIDGEWATER (94) — Wimmer 0 2-2 2, Ford 1 0-0 2, Corcoran 4 3-4 11, Pierce 1 0-0 2, King 2 0-0 4, Maynard 5 1-4 14, Nettles 3 2-2 8, Freeman 2 0-0 4, Pierson 1 3-5 5, Alsberry 4 2-2 10, Branner 5 1-1 11, Garcia 3 0-0 6, Dailey 7 1-2 15. Totals 38 15-22 94.
AVERETT (59) — Fleming 3 0-0 6, Prosper 6 5-6 19, Ray 4 0-0 10, Brown 0 0-2 0, Sams 1 0-0 2, Jones 3 3-4 10, Garner 0 0-0 0, Coleman 1 0-0 2, Hutchinson 3 0-2 6, Evans 0 0-0 0, Pate 2 0-1 4. Totals 23 8-15 59.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 3 (Maynard), Averett 5 (Prosper 2, Ray 2, Jones).
Eastern Mennonite 62, Hollins 60: In Roanoke, Eastern Mennonite got a late free throw from Trinity Washington and held off a late Hollins sure in an ODAC win on Saturday.
Mya Hamlet had a big game for the Royals (5-3, 1-2 ODAC) with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists while Lauryn Moore continued to impress with 17 points of her own.
Also coming up big for EMU was Brii Redfearn with 13 points and 11 rebounds while Page County graduate Caris Lucas had a strong day on the boards with 11 of her own.
Eastern Mennonite 16 19 22 5 — 62
Hollins 16 11 14 19 — 60
EASTERN MENNONITE (62) — Washington 1 1-6 4, Jones 0 0-0 0, Carey 1 0-0 3, Hamlet 5 10-15 21, Glymph 2 0-1 4, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Redfearn 6 0-0 13, Lucas 0 0-0 0, Moore 6 0-0 17. Totals 21 11-22 62.
HOLLINS (60) — Henninger 4 0-0 10, Carter 3 3-6 9, Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Bell 0 0-0 0, Shaw 1 0-0 3, Mutz 5 4-7 14, Hill 5 0-2 14, Gutierrez 1 0-0 2, Funderburk 4 0-0 8. Totals 23 7-15 60.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 9 (Moore 5, Washington, Carey, Hamlet, Redfearn), Hollins 7 (Hill 4, Henninger 2, Shaw).
Men’s Basketball
Hampden-Sydney 87, Eastern Mennonite 53: Hampden-Sydney built a 29-point lead by half en route to an ODAC blowout win over Eastern Mennonite at Yoder Arena on Saturday.
DaiJordan Brown led the Royals (3-5, 0-3 ODAC) with 14 points and six rebounds while Mark Burkholder approached a double-double with 11 points, eight boards and two blocks.
CJ McCord added eight points off the bench for EMU and Julien Hagerman had six.
Hampden-Sydney 49 38 — 87
Eastern Mennonite 20 33 — 53
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY (87) — Clements 5 0-0 10, Turner 0 0-0 0, Wright 3 1-1 9, McGowan 1 0-0 3, Shryock 3 0-0 9, Blakey 8 0-0 19, Elliott 4 2-2 11, Nolan 0 0-2 0, Tomlin 3 0-0 6, Hodge 0 0-0 0, Hardy 2 0-1 4, Hubbard 5 0-0 10, Taylor 0 0-2 0, Brazil 2 0-0 4, Wright 0 0-0 0, Harris 1 0-0 2, Fernald 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 3-8 87.
EASTERN MENNONITE (53) — Brown 5 1-2 14, Davis 0 1-2 1, Mahlong 2 0-0 5, Swingler 1 0-0 2, Burkholder 4 0-0 11, Pacheco 0 1-2 1, McCord 3 1-1 8, Hagerman 1 4-5 6, Bailey 0 2-2 2, Watlington 1 1-1 3, Nichols 0 0-0 0, Pradales 0 0-0 0, Ondrus 0 0-0 0, Walker 0 0-0 0, McIntyre 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 11-17 53.
3-Point Goals — Hampden-Sydney 10 (Shyrock 3, Blakey 3, Wright 2, McGowan, Elliott), Eastern Mennonite 8 (Brown 3, Burkholder 3, Mahlong, McCord).
Hoyos Named EMU Volleyball Coach
Omar Hoyos has been announced as the new Eastern Mennonite University men’s volleyball head coach, according to a statement released by first-year athletic director Carrie Bert.
Most recently, Hoyos was the head girls volleyball coach at Archbishop McCarthy High School in Southwest Ranches, Fla., and led the team to a top-five finish in the state all three years while winning a district championship and reaching the regional semifinals twice.
In addition to his experience at Archbishop, Hoyos has served as a coach at the MVP Volleyball Academy in Fla., and coaches numerous AAU Open Division teams over the years.
"I'm thrilled to have Omar Hoyos join our Royals staff as the head men's volleyball coach," Bert said in the statement. "This team has been patient throughout the hiring process, and I believe the wait has been worth it. Omar's passion for athletics and developing student-athletes through the sport of volleyball is clear. He connected well with the players while on campus and they’re excited to be in the gym and get to work with his leadership."
BC Lacrosse Announces 2023 Schedule
The Bridgewater College women’s lacrosse program revealed its 2023 schedule on Friday.
In her second season as the head coach of the Eagles, Ashley Hughes will lead the team into the start of a new year with a season-opening home game against Hood on Feb. 22.
Bridgewater hits the road to Guilford on Feb. 25 and will travel to Hilton Head for a neutral-site game with Moravian to wrap up the month before going to Pfeiffer on March 2.
BC returns home March 9 against Marymount and plays two more non-conference games before beginning Old Dominion Athletic Conference play on March 25 at 1 p.m. at Randolph.
The Eagles are set to play 17 games, including eight matches at home, with the ODAC tournament beginning on April 29 and the conference championship taking place on May 7.
Last season, Bridgewater qualified for the ODAC tourney for the first time since 2018.
