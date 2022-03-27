Jasmine Hall connected on her fifth home run of the week and James Madison used a six-run fifth inning to pull away for an 8-0 shutout of Towson to complete a series sweep on Sunday in Colonial Athletic Association softball action at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg.
Hall finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Dukes (12-13, 3-0 CAA) while Lauren Bernett also had a solo homer for the home team, Hallie Hall finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and Hannah Shifflett was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
In the circle for JMU, Alissa Humphrey pitched a complete game, giving up just two hits and zero walks while striking out five in one of her best outings of the season.
On Saturday, the Dukes tallied 24 hits and eight home runs across a pair of dominating victories over the Tigers to open up their CAA slate. JMU won the first game 14-5 and the second game by a score of 17-8.
In the first win, Bernett, Jasmine Hall (two), Emily Phillips and Kayla Boseman all connected on homers. Hallie Hall then connected on two long shots and Hannah Hennessy added another home in the second victory.
Humphrey struck our four batters in a complete-game five-inning win in the first game on Saturday for the Dukes and combined with Alexis Bermudez to strike out seven total batters in the second contest.
The series provided a much-needed boost for the Dukes after a slower-than-expected start to the season.
Towson 000 000 — 0 2 0
James Madison 010 061 — 8 7 2
Jackson, Harris and DaBreo. Humphrey and Bernett. W — Humphrey (7-7). L — Jackson (6-7). HR — JMU: J. Hall, second inning, none on. Bernett, sixth inning, none on.
In other college sports:
Softball
Eastern Mennonite 7, Guilford 3: Eastern Mennonite snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Old Dominion Athletic Conference foe Guilford in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday on the road.
Emily Campbell (Broadway) pitched a complete game for the Royals (15-4, 1-3 ODAC), giving up three runs on 10 hits and two walks with a strikeout and also added a double and an RBI at the plate in the victory.
Grace Fravel, another Broadway product, was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for EMU while Korenn Paige was 2-for-4 with Sierra Lantz and Emerson Adkins (Spotswood) also chipped in with a single and an RBI.
The Royals dropped the first game Sunday by a score of 7-5 despite Erin Keith going 3-for-4, Paige going 2-for-2 with an RBI and Kaitlyn Fletcher (Spotswood) added a two-run double at the plate. Campbell also pitched 4.1 innings of shutout softball in relief, giving up just two hits and no walks while striking out two batters.
On Saturday, EMU suffered a pair of losses to Lynchburg at home by scored of 6-5 and 8-5.
Becca Boone and Fravel had two hits apiece in the first loss that day while Keith, Boone and Askins all had two hits apiece in the second setback. Boone also added two RBIs at the plate as she stayed hot to start the year.
Eastern Mennonite 001 220 2 – 7 10 3
Guilford 101 000 1 — 3 10 1
Campbell and Bailey. Turner, Mitchell, Lester and Clemens. W — Campbell (7-1). L — Turner (0-2). HR — Lantz, seventh inning, none on.
Lynchburg 4, Bridgewater 3: Kathryn Thomas posted seven total hits, including her first career home run, as Bridgewater managed to split an ODAC doubleheader at Lynchburg on Sunday.
In a one-run loss in the second game, Thomas had three hits and two RBIs while Torie Shifflett (Turner Ashby), Brooklynn Fridley (Page County) and Annaliese Franklin all chipped in with a hit apiece.
Earlier in the day, the Eagles came away with a 13-4 win as Thomas finished with four hits and two RBIs while Shifflett, Jazmyne Smith and Sarah Wimer (Broadway) all added three hits and three RBIs apiece.
On Saturday, Bridgewater earned back-to-back walk-off wins over Randolph at home by scored of 8-7 and 5-4.
In the first game that day, Thomas and Hannah Mahan each went 2-for-4 while Smith was 2-for-4.
Smith then went 2-for-4 with four RBIs in the second game while Fridley finished 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Bridgewater 000 210 00 — 3 6 2
Lynchburg 020 100 01 — 4 7 1
Nelson and Wimer. Charlton and Hudnall. W — Charlton (6-4). L — Nelson (0-2). HR — BC: Thomas, fourth inning, one on. LU: Cundiff, fourth inning, none on.
Baseball
Delaware 11, James Madison 4: Nick Zona was 2-for-4 and Chase DeLauter had a double and two RBIs, but James Madison couldn't finish off a series sweep after falling to Delaware in CAA road action Sunday.
Kyle Novak and Carson Bell added a single and an RBI apiece for the Dukes (13-10, 2-1 CAA).
On Saturday, JMU won its second straight over the Blue Hens with a 13-4 victory.
In that win, DeLauter was 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs while Trevon Dabney was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs and Travis Reifsnider and Kyle Novak added two hits and an RBI apiece.
On the mound for the Dukes, Liam McDonnell pitched six innings and gave up two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four to earn his fourth win of the season.
James Madison 100 004 000 — 5 9 2
Delaware 300 510 11x — 11 11 2
Murphy, Culkin, Piccolino, Entsminger, Ottinger, Grubbs and Schiavone. Nelson, Klapak, Biasiello and Vera. W — Klapak (3-0). L — Murphy (1-1). SV — Biasiello (4). HR — UD: Carpenter, first inning, two on. Freeman, eighth inning, none on.
Lynchburg 16, Eastern Mennonite 8: Eastern Mennonite had a strong outing at the plate, but suffered a pair of losses to ODAC opponent Lynchburg on Harrisonburg.
The Royals (7-12, 4-4 ODAC), who lost 13-6 in the first game Saturday and have now lost three straight in conference play, pounded out 24 hits across the two games but struggled with pitching.
Jaylon Lee finished the day 4-for-8 with a double, a homer and two RBIs for EMU while Natty Solomon was 3-for-9 with a homer, Ethan Spraker was 4-for-9 with a homer and three RBIs and Jordan Jones was 3-for-8 with two RBIs. Gage Riddick also finished 5-for-9 with a pair of runs scored for the Royals.
Lynchburg 910 001 014 — 16 12 1
Eastern Mennonite 203 010 020 — 8 12 3
Potts, Shumate, Creasey and Fiedler. Barrett, Riles, West, Winston, Smith and Tricarico. W — Potts (5-1). L — Barrett (1-3). HR — LU: Jackson, first inning one on. Webster, first inning, bases loaded. Neaves, ninth inning, two on. EMU: Lee, first inning, one on. Spraker, third inning, two on. Solomon, fifth inning, none on.
Bridgewater 11, Ferrum 1: Turner Ashby products Waring Garber and Nick Griffin combined to pitch seven innings, giving up four hits and no runs while striking out three as Bridgewater completed a doubleheader sweep of Ferrum on Saturday at home.
Tucker Hrasky pitched the final two frames of the second game, striking out four while giving up just two hits whole Collin Reid was 4-for-5 with three RBIs and Hunter Clever was 3-for-4 with three RBIs for the Eagles (16-6, 4-1 ODAC). Jeffrey Snider also went 4-for-5 with an RBI in the second game for Bridgewater.
In a 9-0 win earlier in the day, Reid Long pitched seven innings and earned his sixth win of the season while striking out two. Snider also went 3-for-4 with two RBIs while Tristan Gordon (Page County) was 2-for-3 with two RBIs himself.
Ferrum 000 000 001 — 1 6 2
Bridgewater 102 010 25x — 11 13 2
Owen, Kennedy, Wiggins, Sheppard and Brady. Garber, Griffin, Hrasky and Sexton. W — Griffin (1-0). L — Owen (0-2).
Women's Lacrosse
James Madison 13, Maryland 8: In College Park, Md., No. 15 James Madison pulled off a massive upset of No. 3 Maryland on Saturday. It was the high-ranked since for the Dukes since capturing the national title in 2018, when they defeated No. 2 North Carolina and No. 4 Boston College in back-to-back matches.
Isabella Peterson led JMU (6-4) with five goals and an assist while Katie Checkosky had two goals and two assists and Kacey Knobloch finished with two goals herself. Molly Dougherty added 10 saves in goal.
Centenary 13, Eastern Mennonite 9: KC Argueta Rivas scored four goals, but Eastern Mennontite remained winless with a non-conference loss at Centenary on Saturday.
Grace Hughes had two assists for the Royals (0-11) while Cristal Narciso finished with 11 saves.
Men's Lacrosse
Hampden-Sydney 10, Bridgewater 6: Trebor McClelland had a hat trick, but Bridgewater had a four-game winning streak snapped with a loss to ODAC foe Hampden-Sydney on the road Saturday.
Chris Martel added two goals for the Eagles (7-3, 2-1 ODAC) while Hunter Becker had two assists and Robbie Noyes finished with 16 saves.
Women's Tennis
James Madison 6, Davidson 1: James Madison wrapped up a weekend road trip with a win at Davidson on Sunday, fueled by a dominating effort in the singles matches with Kylie Moulin, Daria Afanasyeva, Daniela Voloh, Hope Moulin and Amanda Nord all earning victories for the Dukes.
The victory was a nice bounce-back win for JMU (8-9) after falling 4-0 to Charlotte on Saturday.
Men's Tennis
James Madison 5, Navy 2: Holden Koons, William Karpinski, Oscar Hernandez, Edson Sanchez and Mathieu Josserand all earned singles victories as James Madison defeated Navy at home on Sunday.
The Dukes (12-4) also won the No. 3 doubles match behind a strong outing from Hernandez and Karpinski.
Men's Volleyball
Rutgers Newark 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Nate McGhee had nine kills and seven digs, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 25-16, 25-23, 25-9 sweep at the hands of Continental Volleyball Conference foe Rutgers-Newark on Saturday in Newark, N.J.
Tyler Oaks dished out 13 assists in the season-ending loss for the Royals (2-15, 1-7 CVC).
