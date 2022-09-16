Lidia Nduka had a beautiful goal off an assist from Amanda Attanasi as James Madison opened up Sun Belt Conference play with a 1-0 shutout of Coastal Carolina in women’s soccer action in Conway, S.C. on Friday.
Alexandra Blom posted three saves in goal for the Dukes (5-2-2, 1-0 SBC).
In other college sports Friday:
Field Hockey
James Madison 1: William & Mary 0: Eveline Zwager scored off a rebound less than five minutes into the game and it proved to be all James Madison needed in a shutout win over William & Mary in Harrisonburg.
Brandelynn Heinbaugh finished with one save in goal for the Dukes (4-3).
