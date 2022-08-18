In its season opener, James Madison women’s soccer battled to a scoreless draw with Virginia Commonwealth on Thursday night at Sentara Park.
The match marked the first contest of the 2022-23 school year for any JMU sports team as students begin to move back to campus this week.
VCU dominated the offensive third in the first half, recording seven shots with three on goal. JMU had a couple opportunities in the opening 45 minutes, but the Dukes’ two shots failed to find the frame.
Even with the offensive attack from the Rams, redshirt junior goalkeeper Alexandra Blom was poised with three saves in the opening half.
Blom logged six saves in the contest to keep a clean sheet.
The Dukes (0-0-1) had a prime scoring opportunity in the 70th minute, as redshirt sophomore defender/forward London Lewis took a shot on an open frame, but a VCU defender used her chest to deny the attempt.
Sophomore forward Amanda Attanasi led the Dukes with four shots, while redshirt sophomore midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden and redshirt junior forward Suwaibatu Mohammed recorded a pair of shots each.
