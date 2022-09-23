James Madison opened up Sun Belt Conference play with a convincing 29-27, 25-21, 25-14 sweep of Appalachian State inside Godwin Hall in women’s college volleyball action in Harrisonburg on Friday.
Miëtte Veldman led the Dukes with 13 kills and seven digs on the evening while Sophie Davis had 10 kills and Bre Reid added nine kills with five digs.
Julia McNeley led JMU with nine digs while Caroline Dozier had 30 assists.
Also chipping in for the Dukes (7-3, 1-0 SBC) was Rockbridge County alum Jaydyn Clemmer with seven digs while Annie Smith had eight kills.
In other college sports Friday:
Volleyball
Eastern Mennonite 3, Ferrum 2: Lizzy Kirkton slapped down 12 kills and scooped up five digs as Eastern Mennonite earned its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference win with a thrilling back-and-forth 25-17, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-12 victory over Ferrum inside Yoder Arena.
Bri Leeper and Laney Cline had 10 kills each for the Royals (4-6, 1-2 ODAC) while Megan Miller was big with 38 assists and seven digs on the night.
Paris Hutchinson, a Wilson Memorial alum, added nine kills and eight digs for EMU while Mara Woolford finished with five kills and eight digs.
Mary Washington 3, Bridgewater 0: In Fredericksburg, Grace Hayes had 11 assists and eight digs but Bridgewater suffered a 25-16, 25-15, 25-14 sweep at the hands of non-conference opponent Mary Washington.
Faith DePew led the Eagles (8-6) with seven kills while Ashley Casey added six kills and four digs and Sophie Stites finished with a team-high 14 digs.
Field Hockey
James Madison 9, Saint Francis 2: In Harrisonburg, seven James Madison players scored in a non-conference rout of Saint Francis.
Senior Diede Remijnse and Morgan Merritt scored a pair of goals each for the Dukes, who have now won four in a row, while Kara McClure and Eveline Zwager each finished with two assists in the home victory.
Tori Carawan, Alice Roeper and Zwager added a goal each for JMU (6-3).
"I'm really proud of the team," Dukes head coach Christy Morgan said. "We played a disciplined and connected style. We had a lot of different people that finished today and I'm really proud of people valuing the opportunity to be helpers rather than everybody wanting to be the finisher. There was movement to create people to be free so that we could score those goals.
Seven people scored nine goals tonight. To me that's extraordinary, that's commitment, that's valuing the opportunity and taking advantage of it."
Bridgewater 3, Wooster 1: Carynn Klingler, Meredyth Rankin and Bekah Mercer all finished with one goal apiece as Bridgewater went on the road and earned a non-conference victory over Wooster in Ohio.
Mercer and Mackenzie Buckley had an assist each for the Eagles (3-3).
In goal, Harley Hoffman finished with four second-half saves for BC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.