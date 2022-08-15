James Madison men's soccer redshirt senior Luca Erhardt and redshirt junior Rodrigo Robles were both named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Team and the Dukes were picked tied at fifth in the preseason coaches poll on Monday.
West Virginia, ranked sixth in the nation in the Preseason United Soccer Coaches National Rankings for Division I, was picked to win the league this season.
Erhardt, a forward, was selected to the preseason team after leading the Dukes with nine goals and 19 total points last season while Robles earned a midfielder spot as the top returning assister from a year ago. He had eight last season.
JMU opens its season Thursday at home against Fairfield at 7:30 p.m.
In other college sports Monday:
JMU Adds Roberts To Staff
James Madison added Michael Roberts as an assistant baseball coach.
Roberts most recently served as the special assistant to the head coach for Virginia this past season — his second stint with the school — after previously working as the coordinator of video and scouting for baseball from 2014-18.
"Mike is the definition of a baseball guy," JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry. "He is well-respected throughout the game and is a great teacher and communicator. We could not be more excited to have Mike and his family as a part of our baseball family here at JMU."
In between his time at U.Va, Roberts was an assistant coach at Prince George High School and also was a former player and assistant under Ikenberry at Virginia Military Institute. He played from 2006-2008 and coaches from 2012-2014.
"My family and I are proud to join the baseball coaching staff at JMU," Roberts said. "I would like to thank Coach Ikenberry, President Alger, Jeff Bourne and Kevin White for their vote of confidence and trust in me to coach at such a storied and successful program. I would also like to thank Coach Brian O'Connor and his staff at U.Va for their leadership, mentorship, and guidance that has prepared me for this new and exciting challenge."
Graves Named Preseason All-American
Bridgewater senior punter Garrett Graves has been named a D3football.com first-team preseason All-American, the website announced on Monday.
Graves led the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and ranked among national leaders with an average punt of 40.3 yards a year ago, placing 26 punts inside the 20-yard line and eight punts over 50 yards for the season.
Graves was the 34th All-America selection in program history a year ago, earning a spot on the D3football.com fourth team by the end of the year
