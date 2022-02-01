James Madison softball has been ranked the No. 17 team in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Assoiation Top 25 Preseason Coaches Poll, the organization announced on Tuesday.
The Dukes, who lost seven seniors from a team that reached the 2021 Women's College World Series semifinals, will face four other top-25 opponents this year.
JMU opens its season on Feb. 19 against UConn at the Charlotte Invitational.
In other college sports Tuesday:
DeLauter Earns Another All-American Honor
James Madison's Chase DeLauter was named a National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association third-team All-American, the organization announced.
DeLauter, a two-way player, has earned preseason All-American accolades from Baseball America, D1Baseball, Perfect Game and Prospects Life already this year.
The Dukes will open their season at No. 11 Florida State on Feb. 18.
