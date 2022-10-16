Miëtte Veldman recorded her fourth double-double of the year with 21 kills and 14 digs as James Madison stayed hot in Sun Belt Conference play with a 20-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 win over Georgia State in women’s volleyball action in Atlanta. Ga., on Saturday.
Caroline Dozer impressed, once again, with 45 assists to go along with five digs for the Dukes (13-4, 7-1 SBC) while Elizabeth Helmich finished with 12 kills and two blocks.
Also chipping in for JMU was Sophie Davis with 10 kills and a trio of blocks while Rockbridge County product Jaydyn Clemmer impressed with 17 digs of her own.
Madilyn O’Toole added 15 digs for the Dukes while Julia McNeley chipped in with eight.
In other college sports Saturday:
Women’s Volleyball
Averett 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Danville, Averett cruised to a 25-14, 25-14, 25-22 sweep of Eastern Mennonite in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action.
Laney Cline led the Royals (7-10, 4-6 ODAC) with eight kills while Wilson Memorial alum Paris Hutchinson finished with six kills, seven digs and a pair of blocks.
Another strong performance for EMU came from Megan Miller with 22 assists and nine digs while Lizzy Kirkton put up solid numbers with six digs and four kills of her own.
Juniata 3, Bridgewater 0: Ashley Rutherford had 15 assists and six digs for Bridgewater, but Juniata came away with a 25-19, 25-18, 25-17 sweep on the road.
Sophia Stites and Grace Williams led the Eagles with 10 digs apiece in the setback.
Earlier in the day, Randolph-Macon swept Bridgewater 25-22, 25-22, 25-19.
In that loss, Rutherford had 12 assists while Grace Hayes added nine assists and eight digs. Stites, meanwhile, finished with a team-high 14 digs for BC (14-10, 8-2 ODAC).
Salem 3, Mary Baldwin 0: In Fayetteville, N.C., Mary Baldwin suffered a disappointing 25-20, 25-13, 25-18 sweep at the hands of USA South opponent Salem.
Sydney Clarke led the Squirrels (2-21, 1-8 USA South) with 10 kills in the setback.
Earlier in the day, MBU fell 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 to Methodist in conference action.
In that loss, Staunton High alum Rachel Christian led the team with 12 kills while freshman setter Leah Sherrill, a Buffalo Gap alum, had a team-high 20 assists.
Men’s Soccer
Hampden-Sydney 5, Eastern Mennonite 1: Dimas Portillo had the lone goal for Eastern Mennonite in an ODAC loss to Hampden-Sydney on the road.
In goal for the Royals (1-7-6, 0-3-4 ODAC), Andrew Arledge finished with three saves.
Bridgewater 2, Shenandoah 2: In Winchester, Pearce Lowery and Matthew Shelor each scored as Bridgewater battled to a draw against ODAC rival Shenandoah.
Trevon Phillips and Cole Dunbar each had an assist for the Eagles (8-3-3, 4-2-1 ODAC).
In goal, Charles Schwinefuss had another solid outing with three saves.
William Peace 3, Mary Baldwin 0: In Staunton, Mary Baldwin struggled offensively in a shutout loss to USA South opponent William Peace.
Tucker Speak finished with seven saves for the Squirrels (2-10-1, 0-5 USA South).
Women’s Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 0, Averett 0: In Harrisonburg, Eastern Mennonite impressed defensively as it battled to a scoreless draw against Averett in ODAC action.
Aja Laun finished with five saves in goal for the Royals (0-11-3, 0-5-1 ODAC).
Bridgewater 4, Roanoke 0: Hanna Randolph and Lyric Birkley each scored twice as Bridgewater remained perfect in ODAC play with a shutout of Roanoke at home.
Randolph also had an assist while Megan Byle and Carlee Gaboury had three saves.
It was the fifth consecutive shutout for the Eagles (10-3, 6-0 ODAC), tying the mark for the second-longest streak in program history and is the 10th shutout of the season.
Mary Baldwin 5, Meredith 0: Maddy Vinson posted five saves in goal as Mary Baldwin earned a shutout win over USA South foe Meredith in Raleigh, N.C.
Kate Thoele, Quierra Hawkins, Vanessa Alfara-Young, Sara Gruntowicz and Brenna Kehoe all finished with one goal apiece in the win for MBU (11-4-1, 5-2 USA South).
Field Hockey
Eastern Mennonite 5, Meredith 0: Five different players scored a goal apiece as Eastern Mennonite earned a non-conference shutout victory over Meredith at home.
Zofeya Maldonado, Elizabeth Longacre, Maggie Groetsch, Brandy Troutman and Kate Landis each scored for the Royals (8-5) while Troutman also registered an assist.
Arianna Nixaon and Anna Ghally combined for the shutout in goal, picking up one save.
Lynchburg 3, Bridgewater 1: Bekah Mercer scored the lone goal as Bridgewater gave up three second-half goals in an ODAC loss to Lynchburg on the road.
Madalyn Miller made five saves for the Eagles (4-7, 1-3 ODAC) in the setback.
Smed Earns Top-10 Finish
Bridgewater runner Emily Smeds led the way for the women’s cross country team, finishing in 23:13.60 to place ninth at the Aubrey Shenk Invitational in Gettysburg, Pa.
MacKenzie Young (23:40.80) also placed 17th for the Eagles in the women’s race.
Bennett Cupps (27:19.00) led the way for the Bridgewater men, finishing 31st overall.
BC Swimming Falls At Roanoke
The Bridgewater men’s swimming team fell to Roanoke 114-117 in dual swimming and diving meet action, but managed to break nine program records throughout the day.
The 200-meter medley team of Jose Urdaneta, Luke Wintersgill, Andrea Cibrario and Travis McCauley finished with a record-breaking time of 1:50.06 to set a new record.
Wintersgill set a mark in 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:07.45 while Cibrario (1:00.33) and Urdenata (1:03.25) earned the top two times in the 100 backstroke.
In the freestyle events, McCauley set records in the 50-meter with a time of 24.32 and then followed that up by setting a new program mark of 56.78 seconds in the 100.
Urdaneta won the 200 with a program-best time of 2:16.44 and Cibrario broke marks in the 100 butterfly (58.95) and the 200-meter individual medley (2:12.63).
Thomas Rose, Ben Beaudoin, Jack Cataneo and McCauley ended the day by breaking the program record in the 200-meter freestyle relay with a time of 1:44.40.
The Bridgewater women’s swimming team also fell 175.5-86.5 to the Maroons.
Like the men, the Eagles also broke program records as Grace Warren, Isabelle Bauer, Melia Ross and Katelyn Wiglesworth set a 200-meter medley mark at 2:07.31.
Bauer also broke the 100-meter breaststroke record with a time of 1:18.41 while Warren, Wiglesworth, Abby Martin and Katie Yoder set a new mark in the 20o-meter freestyle relay with a time of 1:54.99, which was also good enough for second place on the day.
