For the second time in three seasons, James Madison men's soccer is bringing in a nationally-ranked recruiting class, according to coach Paul Zazenski.
The Dukes' incoming class is ranked 35th in the country by TopDrawerSoccer and features a total of eight players — two defenders, two midfielders, two forwards and two goalkeepers — that will join the team for the fall season.
Forwards Cameron Arnold and Drew Johnson, midfielders Kevin Larsson and Gavin Page, defenders Dylan Walsh and Troy Mattingou and goalkeepers Jack Doogue and Aiden Sweeney make up the impressive eight-player class.
“Our 2022 recruiting class is a mix of domestic and international players of various levels,” Zazenski said in a press release from the school. “Our staff of Charlie Hubbard and Nick Melville have done an excellent job to find quality players, as well as people. We will need this class to be impactful as we transition into the Sun Belt Conference and we believe these players possess the abilities and the character traits to do so. This class is loaded with talent and potential and we can’t wait to get started with them come August.”
