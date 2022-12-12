James Madison dominated the boards en route to its fourth straight win in a 75-60 victory over in-state opponent William & Mary in women’s basketball action on the road Sunday.
The Dukes outrebounded the Tribe 53-31 on the evening and dished out 19 assists.
Kiki Jefferson led JMU (7-2) with 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists on the night.
Peyton McDaniel was 6-of-11 shooting for 17 points of her own for the Dukes, also grabbing five boards, while Kseniia Kozlova had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Also chipping in for JMU was Claire Neff with 11 points and seven boards while Jamia Hazell had eight points, eight rebounds and five assists and Kadidia Toure had four points.
James Madison 18 16 22 19 — 75
William & Mary 14 12 10 24 — 60
JAMES MADISON (75) — McDaniel 6 0-0 17, Sterling 0 0-0 0, Toure 2 0-0 4, Williams 0 0-0 0, Neff 4 1-1 11, Germond 1 1-2 3, Rowe 1 0-0 2, Tynes 1 0-0 2, Hazell 4 0-0 8, Jefferson 4 7-8 17, Kozlova 5 1-4 11, Ouderkirk 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 10-15 75.
WILLIAM & MARY (60) — Wagner 2 5-6 9, Casey 3 0-0 7, Brown 2 0-0 5, Gilliam 0 0-0 0, Wingertzahn 6 5-6 18, Frisby-Smith 2 0-0 5, Bellamy 2 4-4 8, Rolph 2 0-0 4, Magee 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 14-16 60.
3-Point Goals — James Madison 9 (McDaniel 5, Neff, Jefferson), William & Mary 4 (Casey, Brown, Wingertzahn, Frisby-Smith).
In other college sports:
Women’s Basketball
Lancaster Bible 63, Eastern Mennonite 54: Laila Glymph poured in 20 points, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a non-conference loss to Eastern Mennonite at home.
Mya Hamlet added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Royals (6-5) while Brii Redfearn had eight points, four rebounds and four assists and Lauryn Moore added eight points and five boards.
Lancaster Bible 12 12 19 19 — 63
Eastern Mennonite 16 11 9 18 — 54
LANCASTER BIBLE (63) — Heller 5 2-2 12, Iwais 3 0-0 7, Were 1 0-0 2, Steiner 4 3-4 11, Gard 0 0-0 0, Via 3 0-0 7, Millen 0 0-0 0, Dombach 9 2-2 24. Totals 25 7-8 63.
EASTERN MENNONITE (54) — Washington 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 1-2 1, Carey 0 0-0 0, Hamlet 6 3-9 17, Crawford 0 0-0 0, Glymph 8 4-5 20, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Redfearn 4 0-0 8, Moore 3 0-0 8, Wright-Goode 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-16 54.
3-Point Goals — Lancaster Bible 6 (Dombach 4, Iwais, Via), Eastern Mennonite 4 (Hamlet 2, Moore 2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.