Danielle Nathan and Sophie Davis had 17 kills apiece and combined for 10 blocks as James Madison won its third straight with a 25-20, 26-28, 25-13, 25-13 win over Georgia State in Sun Belt Conference women’s volleyball action on the road Friday.
Miëtte Veldman added 14 kills and 13 digs for the Dukes (12-4, 6-1 SBC) while Annie Smith added nine kills and Caroline Dozier dished out 53 assists along with nine digs.
Also chipping in for JMU was Elizabeth Helmich with seven kills while Madilyn O’Toole finished with 12 digs and Jaydyn Clemmer, a Rockbridge County alum, added nine digs.
Clemmer also served up a team-high four aces while O’Toole had a trio of aces herself.
In other college sports Friday:
Women’s Volleyball
Guilford 3, Eastern Mennonite 1: Megan Miller had 20 assists and six digs for Eastern Mennonite, but Guilford earned a 25-16, 19-25, 25-15, 25-14 ODAC home win.
Wilson Memorial alum Paris Hutchinson added 10 kills and seven digs for the Royals (7-9, 4-5 ODAC) while Lizzy Kirkton added 15 digs and five kills in the setback.
Also contributing for EMU was Bri Leeper with 13 digs and four kills while Mara Woolford racked up 12 kills and Laney Cline tied for a team high with 10 kills.
Virginia Wesleyan 3, Bridgewater 1: In Nininger Hall, Faith DePew had 17 digs and nine kills but Bridgewater suffered its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference loss as Virginia Wesleyan earned a hard-fought 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-17 victory.
Sophia Stites led the Eagles (14-8, 8-1 ODAC) with 21 digs and a trio of aces while Kylie Robinson added 11 digs and five kills and Ashley Rutherford finished with 10 digs.
Rachael Meyers had nine kills and six blocks for Bridgewater in the setback while Lisa O’Grady had six kills and Spotswood alum Gabby Atwell chipped in with five kills.
