Jaden Alsberry had 14 points, eight rebounds and a trio of steals and Erika Nettles added 11 points and eight boards as No. 7 Bridgewater held off a late rally from No. 10 Ferrum in the first round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament on Wednesday inside Nininger Hall.
Rosemary Pierson added nine points for the Eagles (11-14) while Melanie Pick had seven points and nine boards and Diamond Huskey added four points.
Bridgewater advances to the ODAC quarterfinals to take on No. 2 Randolph-Macon on Friday at 3 p.m.
Ferrum 9 17 13 12 — 51
Bridgewater 9 20 16 8 — 53
In other college sports Tuesday:
Women’s Lacrosse
Hood 14, Bridgewater 8: A disastrous third period ultimately doomed Bridgewater in a 14-8 season-opening loss to non-conference opponent Hood on the road.
Lauren Roberts led the Eagles (0-1) with three goals and an assists on the day.
Also chipping in for BC was Rachael Robinson, who finished with 10 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.