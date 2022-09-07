William Peace scored twice in the final 15 minutes of the game to earn a 2-2 draw against Bridgewater College in non-conference men’s soccer action in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday.
Cole Dunbar and Marvin Perez totaled one goal each for the Eagles (2-0-1) while Thomas Vik added an assist in the draw.
In goal for BC, Charles Schwinefuss finished with three saves.
In other college sports Wednesday:
Women’s Volleyball
Mary Washington 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Megan Miller dished out 16 assists and added a pair of aces, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 19-25, 15-25, 11-25 sweep at the hands of non-conference opponent Mary Washington in Yoder Arena.
Mara Woolford led the Royals (1-4) with eight kills and four digs while Paris Hutchinson, a Wilson Memorial alum, finished with six kills and four digs and Laney Cline also added six kills.
Leading the team defensively was Lizzy Kirkton with nine digs.
Women’s Soccer
St. Mary’s 1, Eastern Mennonite 0: Ella Raines scored a goal in the 88th minute and St. Mary’s delivered a heartbreaking non-conference loss to Eastern Mennonite in Harrisonburg.
Aja Laun finished with five saves in goal for the Royals (0-2-1).
Field Hockey
Mary Washington 2, Bridgewater 1: In Fredericksburg, Monique Lipton scored with under three minutes remaining in the game to give Mary Washington a win over Bridgewater.
Madalyn Miller tallied 14 saves in the loss for the Eagles (0-2).
Carynn Klingler, meanwhile, had the lone goal for Bridgewater off an assist from teammate Meredith Rankin. It was the first goal of Klinger’s collegiate career and Rankin’s first assist of the season.
Centeio Named To O’Brien Watch List
James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio was named to the midseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, the Davey O’Brian Foundation announced on Tuesday.
Centeio is coming off a historic debut for the Dukes in a 44-7 win over Middle Tennessee State as he finished 21-of-33 passing for 287 yards passing and a program-record six touchdown tosses.
He also ran for a career-high 110 yards in the convincing victory.
The Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award is the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, first issued in 1981.
