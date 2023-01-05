After trailing for most of the first three quarters of the contest, Bridgewater held Shenandoah completely scoreless in the fourth to rally for a 52-44 victory in Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball action inside Nininger Hall on Wednesday.
The Hornets led for nearly 30 minutes of the game, but the Eagles closed on a 14-0 run.
Erika Nettles led the way for Bridgewater (9-2, 4-1 ODAC) with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting while also posting 11 rebounds for a double-double and racking up three steals on defense.
Former Strasburg standout Jaden Alsberry totaled 11 points and four boards for Bridgewater while freshman guard Riley Corcoran continued to impress with 10 points and two steals.
Jay Garcia, a Harrisonburg alum, also impressed for BC with four points and six rebounds.
Shenandoah 16 13 15 0 — 44
Bridgewater 15 13 10 14 — 52
SHENANDOAH (44) — Williams 2 2-2 6, Greene 6 1-1 14, Rooklin 1 0-2 2, Star 2 2-2 6, Maxson 0 2-2 2, Krystofiak 1 0-0 2, SHepos 2 0-0 6, Littlejohn 1 0-0 2, Campbell 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 7-9 44.
BRIDGEWATER (52) — Dailey 1 1-2 3, Ford 1 1-2 4, Corcoran 5 0-0 10, Pierce 0 0-0 0, Maynard 0 2-3 2, Nettles 5 3-5 13, Freeman 1 0-0 2, Pierson 0 0-0 0, Garcia 2 0-0 4, Alsberry 4 3-4 11, Branner 1 1-1 3. Totals 20 11-19 52.
3-Point Goals — Shenandoah 3 (Shepos 2, Greene), Bridgewater 1 (Ford).
In other college sports Wednesday:
Women’s Basketball
Randolph-Macon 65, Eastern Mennonite 30: In Ashland, Tiffany Carey’s seven points led the way for Eastern Mennonite in a lopsided ODAC loss to Randolph-Macon.
Trinity Washington added six points and five rebounds for the Royals (7-6, 2-4 ODAC).
Laily Glymph had four points and four boards for EMU while Mya Hamlet added four points and six rebounds and Lauryn Moore finished with four points and a pair of boards herself.
The Royals shot just 20 percent in the contest and committed 15 turnovers on the night.
Former Wilson Memorial standout point guard Cheridan Hatfield had 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting, to go along with seven rebounds and three assists for the Yellow Jackets.
Eastern Mennonite 4 9 8 9 — 30
Randolph-Macon 14 15 20 16 — 65
EASTERN MENNONITE (30) — Washington 2 2-2 6, Jones 1 0-0 2, Carey 2 3-5 7, George 0 0-0 0, Hamlet 1 2-2 4, Crawford 0 1-2 1, Glymph 1 2-6 4, Redfearn 1 0-0 2, Lucas 0 0-0 0, Moore 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 10-17 30.
RANDOLPH-MACON (65) — Harris 1 0-0 3, Byers 1 0-0 2, Pasqualone 1 0-0 2, Velez 0 0-0 0, Conrad 2 0-0 5, Kagey 2 2-4 6, Anderson 4 0-0 8, Ziegler 0 0-0 0, Elkins 4 0-0 8, Davis 1 0-0 3, Murray 2 0-0 4, Hatfield 7 4-6 18. Totals 27 6-10 65.
3-Point Goals — Randolph-Macon 5 (Park 2, Harris, Conrad, Davis).
Men’s Basketball
Roanoke 74, Eastern Mennonite 61: Eastern Mennonite School product Aviwe Mahlong scored 15 points and added nine rebounds, along with four assists and a steal, but Eastern Mennonite University fell to Roanoke on the road to remain winless in ODAC play.
Julien Hagerman added 12 points and four boards for the Royals (4-9, 0-5 ODAC).
Also chipping in for EMU was Andre Pacheco with a career-high nine points and four assists while DaiJordan Brown had nine points and four assists as well and CJ McCord added six points off the bench. Michael Watlington totaled six points and five boards for the Royals.
Eastern Mennonite 32 29 — 61
Roanoke 33 41 — 74
EASTERN MENNONITE (61) — Brown 3 0-0 9, Mahlong 5 2-2 15, Swingler 0 0-0 0, Burkholder 1 0-0 2, Pacheco 3 2-2 9, McCord 2 0-2 6, Hagerman 4 0-0 12, Nice 0 0-0 0, Watlington 2 2-2 6, McIntyre 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-8 61.
ROANOKE (74) — Rosenthal 4 0-0 11, Dawson 0 0-0 0, McClary 2 1-2 5, Edosomwan 4 0-1 8, Morgan 2 1-2 6, Kuthan 9 1-2 19, Greene 2 0-1 6, Draper 6 3-6 16, Ellington 0 0-0 0, Morse 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 7-16 74.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 13 (Hagerman 4, Brown 3, Mahlong 3, McCord 2, Pacheco), Roanoke 7 (Rosenthal 3, Greene 2, Morgan, Draper).
Bridgewater 57, Averett 56: A putback by Aaron Oates and some clutch free throws from Shod Smith gave Bridgewater its first ODAC win of the year over Averett at home.
There were 11 lead changes in the game with neither squad leading by more than eight.
Smith finished with 12 points and five assists for the Eagles while Andy Pack had 12 points and four rebounds and Liam Caswell had an efficient 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting.
Landon Hawes added five points and seven boards for Bridgewater (6-6, 1-2 ODAC) while Alec Topper also had five points and Oates finished with four points and six boards himself.
Averett 23 33 — 56
Bridgewater 27 30 — 57
AVERETT (56) — Hodges 0 0-0 0, Lewis 5 0-0 12, Shaw 1 1-2 3, Sellars II 3 4-7 10, Rowell 0 0-0 0, Milton 2 1-2 5, Coleman 0 0-0 0, Shumate 3 0-0 8, Lowrance 1 0-0 3, McLaughlin 6 3-4 15, Pauldin 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-17 56.
BRIDGEWATER (57) — Ward 1 0-0 3, Smith 4 4-8 12, Hawes 2 0-1 5, Ayala 2 0-0 4, Oates 2 0-1 4, Topper 2 0-0 5, Pack 4 2-2 12, Caswell 3 3-4 10, Fincham 1 0-0 2, DUnlap 0 0-0 0, Hawk 0 0-0 0, Richardson 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-16 57.
3-Point Goals — Averett 5 (Lewis 2, Shumate 2, Lowrance), Bridgewater 6 (Pack 2, Ward, Hawes, Topper, Caswell).
JMU Ranked No. 12 In Preseason Poll
James Madison women’s lacrosse is ranked No. 23 in the Nike/USA Lacrosse Division I Women’s Preseason Top 20, the USA Lacrosse Magazine announced this week.
The Dukes finished last season ranked 13th in the country after going 14-5, including five wins over ranked opponents, and returning to the NCAA Tournament.
Mairead Durkin and Isabella Peterson, a pair of All-Americans, both return for JMU.
The Dukes open the season on Feb. 11 against top-ranked and defending national champion North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.