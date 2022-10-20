Alex Martinez scored the lone goal off an assist from Harrisonburg High alum Eric Ramirez as Bridgewater College earned a 1-0 shutout victory over rival Eastern Mennonite in Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s soccer action Wednesday.
Charles Schwinefuss finished with a trio of saves for the Eagles (9-3-3, 5-2-1 ODAC).
For the Royals (1-8-6, 0-4-4 ODAC), Andrew Arledge had a pair of saves himself.
In other college sports Wednesday:
Men’s Soccer
James Madison 1, West Virginia 1: At Sentara Park, Ethan Taylor’s late goal helped James Madison battle to a draw with West Virginia in Sun Belt Conference action.
Cameron Arnold had the assist for the Dukes (5-6-3, 1-2-2) while standout freshman keeper Sebastian Conlon was impressive once again with five saves on the evening.
Women’s Soccer
Shenandoah 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Winchester, Eastern Mennonite remained winless with an ODAC shutout loss at the hands of Shenandoah.
In goal for the Royals (0-12-3, 0-6-1 ODAC), Aja Laun finished with nine saves.
Washington and Lee 2, Bridgewater 1: Bridgewater suffered its first ODAC loss of the season with a setback at the hands of Washington and Lee in Lexington.
Hanna Randolph had the lone goal for the Eagles (10-4, 6-1 ODAC).
Marymount 1, Mary Baldwin 0: Mary Baldwin went on the road and suffered a frustrating shutout loss at the hands of Marymount in USA South action.
Maddy Vinson finished with four saves for the Squirrels (8-5-1, 3-2 USA South).
Women’s Volleyball
Bridgewater 3, Randolph 0: In Lynchburg, Kylie Robinson and Lisa O’Grady had nine kills apiece for Bridgewater in a 25-17, 25-11, 25-16 sweep of Randolph.
Grace Hayes dished out 23 assists and had six digs for the Eagles (15-10, 9-2 ODAC) in the conference victory while Spotswood alum Gabby Atwell added six kills of her own.
Meredith 3, Mary Baldwin 0: Staunton alum Rachel Christian had 10 kills, but Mary Baldwin suffered a 25-23, 25-11, 25-17 sweep at the hands of Meredith at home.
Lillie Davis dished out 25 assists in the conference loss for MBU (2-26, 1-13 USA South).
Field Hockey
Randolph-Macon 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Eastern Mennonite suffered a shutout loss at the hands of ODAC opponent Randolph-Macon in Harrisonburg.
Ann Ghally was impressive with 21 saves for the Royals (8-6, 1-4 ODAC) in the loss.
Shenandoah 6, Bridgewater 2: Senior standout Meredyth Rankin found the back of the net twice, but Bridgewater fell to ODAC rival Shenandoah in Winchester.
Madalyn Miller racked up 10 saves in goal for the Eagles (4-8, 1-4 ODAC).
