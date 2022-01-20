Jaden Alsberry, a Strasburg alum, had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds, but Bridgewater suffered a loss for the third time in four games with a 69-60 setback at the hands of Old Dominion Athletic Conference opponent Washington and Lee on Thursday inside Nininger Hall.
Erika Nettles added 12 points and seven boards for the Eagles (6-7, 3-3 ODAC).
Also chipping in for BC was Julia Williams with 10 points while Mary Ruth Shifflett, a Spotswood graduate, had six points, six rebounds and seven assists and Rosemary Pierson scored six points.
Washington and Lee 15 24 11 19 – 69
Bridgewater 10 11 20 19 — 60
WASHINGTON AND LEE (69) — Diehl 4 0-0 8, Horn 7 6-7 23, Pettegrove 1 0-0 2, Addison 0 0-0 0, Groninger 0 1-2 1, Robertson 1 3-6 5, Malik 4 0-0 11, Dorta 1 0-0 3, O’Conner 3 1-2 7, Vandiver 2 2-3 6, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Achter 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 13-20 69.
BRIDGEWATER (60) — Dailey 0 0-0 0, Olmeda 0 0-0 0, Huskey 0 0-0 0, Williams 4 1-2 10, Gaeth 0 0-0 0, Maynard 0 1-2 1, Nettles 6 0-0 12, Pick 2 0-0 4, Freeman 0 0-0 0, Pierson 0 6-6 6, Alsberry 5 7-8 17, Shifflett 3 0-0 6, Horton 1 2-2 4. Totals 21 17-20 60.
3-Point Goals — Washington and Lee 8 (Horn 3, Malik 3, Dorta, Achter), Bridgewater 1 (Williams).
In other college sports Thursday:
Trout Joins BC Lacrosse Staff
Landon Trout has been named an assistant coach for the Bridgewater men’s lacrosse team.
Trout, a former standout player at Division I Bellarmine, scored 65 goals and had 40 assists during his collegiate playing days. He ranks second in program history with 105 points, was a second-team All-SoCon player and a USILA Scholar All-American as a senior when he scored 20 goals.
His coaching experience includes teaching at the Lacrosse Academy in Columbus, Ohio, experience with the Resolute Elite club team in Columbus and a stop with TEAM USA at the 2018 US Box Lacrosse national tournament, where his team ultimately came home with a silver medal.
